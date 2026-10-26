Carabao Cup tips: Fleetwood vs Arsenal predictions, best bets & preview

Football betting tips: Carabao Cup 1pt Finley Potter to commit 2+ fouls at 11/4 (Paddy Power, Betfair) 1pt Mark Helm to commit 2+ fouls at 3/1 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

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Last season's Carabao Cup runners up Arsenal are back in cup action in midweek, as they travel to League Two Fleetwood. The reigning Premier League champions are an unsurprising 1/10 to win the game given the gulf between these sides. The Gunners will rotate heavily for this game, but their second XI is phenomenal even for top flight standards. I mean, look at this predicted XI: Kepa; White, Mosquera, Salmon, Hincapie; Zubimendi, Lewis-Skelly; Dowman, Merino, Eze; Gyokeres Young 17-year-old centre-back Marli Salmon is the only player there who isn't a recognisable name, and the other 10 players would all start in probably 17 of the other 19 Premier League teams.

Mikel Arteta has an incredible squad at his disposal

So, a convincing win is likely here, especially given Fleetwood's recent struggles. The Fisherman have lost five of their last seven games in the fourth tier, with just one win in that time, while they rank 20th on xP in League Two and 23rd out of 24 on defensive metrics. Minutes for Max Dowman brings the opportunity to back opposition fouls. The young starlet is a fantastic foul drawer and will likely run rings around Fleetwood's defenders. He has started just five times for Arsenal over the last two seasons and has drawn 14 fouls, with his most recent outing in this competition against Ipswich where he drew two fouls from his opposing left-back. Fleetwood play with a back three and FINLEY POTTER is the left-sided centre-back and he gets the nod at 11/4 TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS. There are contrasting reports as to who will be playing left-wing-back, be it Jake Batty or Danny Andrew. If it's the latter he should be backed too.

Max Dowman in Carabao Cup action