Carabao Cup: Third round draw pits holders Manchester City against Wycombe

Holders Manchester City will face Wycombe in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Pep Guardiola’s side begin their bid to win the trophy for a fifth consecutive season against the League One side.

Runners-up Tottenham, boosted on Wednesday by the news striker Harry Kane is staying at the club, face a trip to Wolves.

Arsenal will host AFC Wimbledon, with Liverpool travelling to Norwich. Manchester United will have a tough task as they host West Ham, while Chelsea will play Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge.

Third round draw in full: