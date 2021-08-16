Sporting Life
The Carabao Cup third round draw pits Manchester City against Wycombe
Carabao Cup: Third round draw pits holders Manchester City against Wycombe

By Sporting Life
22:37 · WED August 25, 2021

Holders Manchester City will face Wycombe in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Pep Guardiola’s side begin their bid to win the trophy for a fifth consecutive season against the League One side.

Runners-up Tottenham, boosted on Wednesday by the news striker Harry Kane is staying at the club, face a trip to Wolves.

Arsenal will host AFC Wimbledon, with Liverpool travelling to Norwich. Manchester United will have a tough task as they host West Ham, while Chelsea will play Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge.

Third round draw in full:

  • QPR v Everton
  • Preston v Cheltenham
  • Manchester United v West Ham
  • Fulham v Leeds
  • Brentford v Oldham
  • Watford v Stoke
  • Chelsea v Aston Villa
  • Wigan v Sunderland
  • Norwich v Liverpool
  • Burnley v Rochdale
  • Arsenal v AFC Wimbledon
  • Sheffield United v Southampton
  • Manchester City v Wycombe
  • Leicester v Millwall
  • Wolves v Tottenham
  • Brighton v Swansea

FOOTBALL TIPS