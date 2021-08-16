There were big wins for Manchester City, Liverpool and Brentford in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, while Everton, Sheffield United and Fulham all lost on penalties.

Man City 6-1 Wycombe Cole Palmer’s first senior goal for Manchester City put the final flourish on a comfortable 6-1 Carabao Cup win over Wycombe as key players shook off some rust and young debutants made their mark. Sky Bet League One side Wycombe snatched a shock 22nd-minute lead through Brandon Hanlan but that was a distant memory by the final whistle, with Riyad Mahrez scoring twice alongside strikes from Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Ferran Torres to banish some frustrations from Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Southampton. Norwich 0-3 Liverpool Liverpool progressed into the Carabao Cup fourth round with a 3-0 victory at Norwich after Takumi Minamino hit a brace and Caoimhin Kelleher denied Christos Tzolis from the penalty spot in the first half at Carrow Road. The all-Premier League clash had the caveat of both clubs making wholesale changes, 18 in total, and one of those Minamino fired the Reds ahead inside four minutes.

Brentford 7-0 Oldham Marcus Forss scored four goals as Brentford battered lowly Oldham 7-0 in a Carabao Cup mismatch. The 22-year-old from Finland filled his boots against the hapless Latics, who lie rock-bottom of the English Football League and played like it. Yoane Wissa also found the net twice, including a spectacular seventh, on a comfortable night for the Bees. Burnley 4-1 Rochdale Jay Rodriguez scored four second-half goals as Burnley beat Lancashire rivals Rochdale 4-1 to book their place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup. After Jake Beesley had given Rochdale a shock 1-0 lead, Rodriguez ran riot at Turf Moor as two headers sandwiched a right-footed finish before a lucky rebound put the Clarets out of sight in the 75th minute. Fulham 0-0 Leeds (5-6) Leeds won 6-5 in a penalty shoot-out to come out on top in their Carabao Cup clash with Fulham at Craven Cottage. Neither side had been able to find a breakthrough in normal time, and after five penalties each there was still nothing to separate the sides with both successfully converting three apiece. Preston 4-1 Cheltenham Sean Maguire and Emil Riis struck late as Preston put the seal on a 4-1 win over Cheltenham in the Carabao Cup.

QPR 2-2 Everton (8-7) Everton crashed out of the Carabao Cup after losing on penalties to Sky Bet Championship side QPR. After the 90 minutes ended 2-2, Rangers scored all their spot-kicks, prevailing 8-7 in the shoot-out. Defender Jimmy Dunne thumped in the winning penalty after Tom Davies’ kick had been saved by goalkeeper Seny Dieng. Sheff Utd 2-2 Southampton (2-4) Fraser Forster was Southampton’s penalty hero as Saints edged past Sheffield United to reach the fourth round of the Carabao Cup. The big goalkeeper saved spot kicks from Rhian Brewster and Oli McBurnie as the Premier League club progressed 4-2 on penalties, following a 2-2 draw after 90 minutes at Bramall Lane.

Watford 1-3 Stoke Stoke struck twice late on to see off Watford and reach the fourth round of the Carabao Cup for a third season in succession. Ashley Fletcher had equalised for the Hornets following Nick Powell’s opener but the Sky Bet Championship side would leave Vicarage Road victorious as Sam Clucas and Josh Tymon struck from distance to seal a 3-1 win. Wigan 0-2 Sunderland Sunderland deservedly progressed to round four of the Carabao Cup with a thoroughly deserved 2-0 victory at Wigan. The clash pitted the top two in League One against each other, but a total of 17 changes – eight to Sunderland, nine to Wigan – showed where it lay on the respective list of priorities.

