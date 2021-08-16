Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Tips
Features
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a hat-trick as Arsenal won 6-0
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a hat-trick as Arsenal won 6-0

Carabao Cup round-up: Arsenal hit six, Southampton net eight

By Sporting Life
22:11 · WED August 25, 2021

Arsenal got first win and first goals of the season with a 6-0 thrashing of West Brom, while Southampton put eight past Newport. Elsewhere Burnley beat Newcastle on penalties.

West Brom 0-6 Arsenal

Arsenal got their season up and running by coasting to victory in their second-round Carabao Cup tie at West Brom – with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hitting a hat-trick on his return to the side.

With pressure building on manager Mikel Arteta already after two defeats at the start of the new Premier League campaign, there was welcome relief as the Gunners smashed their hosts 6-0.

Aubameyang had been struck down by Covid on the eve of the new season, missing the loss at Brentford and coming off the bench in defeat to Chelsea.

He will not have scored many easier goals than the first-half brace he grabbed here before adding a fine third for the match ball as Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka and Alexandre Lacazette also found the back of the net.

Saka was lively and Martin Odegaard impressed on his second debut for the club following his permanent switch from Real Madrid last week – but Arteta and his side will not be judged on such tests as this.

Download the free Sporting Life app for Apple and Android devices

Newport 0-8 Southampton

Southampton demolished Newport 8-0 in the Carabao Cup to register the biggest away win in the club’s history.

What had been viewed as a tricky assignment given Newport’s reputation as giant-killers turned into a cakewalk as Saints improved on various 6-0 away wins down the years.

Mohamed Elyounoussi grabbed a hat-trick and Armando Broja scored twice, while Nathan Tella, Kyle Walker-Peters and Nathan Redmond also netted as Saints cruised into round three.

Newport manager Michael Flynn was absent after testing positive for coronavirus and the architect of so many cup upsets was sorely missed by the Exiles.

Rodney Parade has been a graveyard for several Premier League teams in recent years, but a new pristine playing surface being used for the first time was perfect for Southampton.

Newcastle 0-0p Burnley

Newcastle and Burnley played out a goalless draw at St James' Park, with the Clarets progressing after winning on penalties.

Substitute Allan Saint-Maximin missed Newcastle's first penalty, before Miguel Almiron also missed, giving Charlie Taylor the opportunity to win the shoot-out, which he duly did.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS