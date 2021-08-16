Carabao Cup round-up: Arsenal hit six, Southampton net eight

Arsenal got first win and first goals of the season with a 6-0 thrashing of West Brom, while Southampton put eight past Newport. Elsewhere Burnley beat Newcastle on penalties.
Arsenal got their season up and running by coasting to victory in their second-round Carabao Cup tie at West Brom – with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hitting a hat-trick on his return to the side.
With pressure building on manager Mikel Arteta already after two defeats at the start of the new Premier League campaign, there was welcome relief as the Gunners smashed their hosts 6-0.
Aubameyang had been struck down by Covid on the eve of the new season, missing the loss at Brentford and coming off the bench in defeat to Chelsea.
He will not have scored many easier goals than the first-half brace he grabbed here before adding a fine third for the match ball as Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka and Alexandre Lacazette also found the back of the net.
Saka was lively and Martin Odegaard impressed on his second debut for the club following his permanent switch from Real Madrid last week – but Arteta and his side will not be judged on such tests as this.
Southampton demolished Newport 8-0 in the Carabao Cup to register the biggest away win in the club’s history.
What had been viewed as a tricky assignment given Newport’s reputation as giant-killers turned into a cakewalk as Saints improved on various 6-0 away wins down the years.
Mohamed Elyounoussi grabbed a hat-trick and Armando Broja scored twice, while Nathan Tella, Kyle Walker-Peters and Nathan Redmond also netted as Saints cruised into round three.
Newport manager Michael Flynn was absent after testing positive for coronavirus and the architect of so many cup upsets was sorely missed by the Exiles.
Rodney Parade has been a graveyard for several Premier League teams in recent years, but a new pristine playing surface being used for the first time was perfect for Southampton.
Newcastle and Burnley played out a goalless draw at St James' Park, with the Clarets progressing after winning on penalties.
Substitute Allan Saint-Maximin missed Newcastle's first penalty, before Miguel Almiron also missed, giving Charlie Taylor the opportunity to win the shoot-out, which he duly did.