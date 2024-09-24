Carabao Cup round up: All Premier League sides through to fourth round

City won 2-1 at home to Watford but were in complete control of the game after just five minutes, when Jeremy Doku put them in front.

Matheus Nunes scored a second for a much-changed City side, who probed for a third for the entire second half, only for Watford to score the final goal of the game through Tom Ince.

Chelsea were 5-0 winners over League Two Barrow, with Christopher Nkunku netting a hat-trick.

The French forward had two inside 15 minutes, but had to wait until the 75th to complete his treble. An own goal and a Pedro Neto strike split Nkunku's hat-trick.

Aston Villa were frustrated in the first half of their match at League One Wycombe, but Emi Buendia eased concerns of an early exit with a 55th minute goal, and Jhon Duran doubled their lead from the penalty spot after 85 minutes.

Substitute Richard Kone scored a consolation for Wycombe, but Unai Emery's side advance.

The closest tie of the night came at Walsall, where the fourth tier side shutout Premier League Leicester, only to lose on penalties.

Walsall limited the Foxes to next to nothing in the way of chances in 90 minutes, but missed all three of their spot-kicks, and exit the competition.