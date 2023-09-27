Sporting Life
Man U Newcastle

Carabao Cup fourth round draw: Manchester United to host Newcastle, Arsenal heading to West Ham

By Sporting Life
22:44 · WED September 27, 2023

Manchester United were drawn at home in a domestic cup competition for a record 12th time, as they host Newcastle in the Carabao Cup 4th round - a repeat of last year's final.

Erik ten Hag's side break Shrewsbury's record for most consecutive home draw in cup competitions, and take on the conquerors of their city rivals, with Eddie Howe's side having beaten Manchester City 1-0 on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Liverpool travel to Bournemouth, Chelsea host Blackburn and Arsenal head to West Ham in the fourth round.

Ipswich, who beat Premier League side Wolves in the third round, get another Prem side, hosting Fulham, while Exeter's reward for knocking out Luton is a home tie with Middlesbrough.

Carabao Cup fourth round draw in full:

Ties to be played week commencing 30th October

  • Mansfield vs Port Vale
  • Ipswich vs Fulham
  • Manchester United vs Newcastle United
  • Bournemouth vs Liverpool
  • Chelsea vs Blackburn
  • West Ham vs Arsenal
  • Everton vs Burnley
  • Exeter vs Middlesbrough

