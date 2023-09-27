Carabao Cup fourth round draw: Manchester United to host Newcastle, Arsenal heading to West Ham

Erik ten Hag's side break Shrewsbury's record for most consecutive home draw in cup competitions, and take on the conquerors of their city rivals, with Eddie Howe's side having beaten Manchester City 1-0 on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Liverpool travel to Bournemouth, Chelsea host Blackburn and Arsenal head to West Ham in the fourth round.

Ipswich, who beat Premier League side Wolves in the third round, get another Prem side, hosting Fulham, while Exeter's reward for knocking out Luton is a home tie with Middlesbrough.

Carabao Cup fourth round draw in full:

Ties to be played week commencing 30th October