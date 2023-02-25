Sporting Life
Cheat Sheet image

Carabao Cup final stats cheat sheet for Manchester United v Newcastle

By Liam Kelly
SAT February 25, 2023

Liam Kelly picks out six stats to include in a BuildABet for Manchester United-Newcastle, recommending a roll-up priced up at 9/2.

  • Newcastle 12+ total shots
  • Joelinton 2+ tackles
  • 30+ booking points
  • Newcastle +1 goal handicap

Newcastle 12+ total shots

Manchester United have been involved in some very open games recently and Newcastle are far from afraid to have a pop at goal.

The Magpies have only failed to reach 12 shots attempted in eight of their 42 matches in all competitions this season.

Joelinton 2+ tackles

Joelinton's relentless energy has been a real asset in Newcastle's excellent season. Outstanding since his move into the midfield, his defensive work cannot be underestimated.

The Brazilian leads his team in tackles in the Premier League this season, averaging 2.38 successful tackles per game.

30+ booking points

Cynical fouls might be the order of the day between two teams that apply a press and have some devastating attacking talent in 1v1 situations.

The fact that this a cup final lifts the tension, too. A minimum of 30+ booking points is easily attainable in the circumstances.

Newcastle (+1.0) Goal Handicap

Newcastle's price looks a little high for a team performing fantastically in the league. One of the few criticisms of the team is that they have drawn too many games.

It makes sense to take Eddie Howe's side with a one-goal lead on the handicap, then, especially with a solid defence that has only allowed 15 goals in 23 Premier League fixtures.

Match 3+ offsides

Both Manchester United and Newcastle rank high in offsides in the PL, first and second in the league in fact, so adding 3+ match offsides to the list makes appeal.

United average 2.13 per game, while the Magpies 2.30 offsides per game.

Dan Burn to be carded

Dan Burn figures to be busy against a Manchester United attack that looked dangerous at the moment.

The big defender is certain to have a tough match-up on his beloved Newcastle's left side, is often chirping at the referee and assistants and is a prime candidate to commit a cynical foul.

Odds correct at 1200 GMT (25/02/23)

Carabao Cup final
Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

