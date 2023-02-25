Liam Kelly picks out six stats to include in a BuildABet for Manchester United-Newcastle, recommending a roll-up priced up at 9/2.

Newcastle 12+ total shots CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Manchester United have been involved in some very open games recently and Newcastle are far from afraid to have a pop at goal. The Magpies have only failed to reach 12 shots attempted in eight of their 42 matches in all competitions this season.

Joelinton 2+ tackles CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Joelinton's relentless energy has been a real asset in Newcastle's excellent season. Outstanding since his move into the midfield, his defensive work cannot be underestimated. The Brazilian leads his team in tackles in the Premier League this season, averaging 2.38 successful tackles per game.

30+ booking points CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Cynical fouls might be the order of the day between two teams that apply a press and have some devastating attacking talent in 1v1 situations. The fact that this a cup final lifts the tension, too. A minimum of 30+ booking points is easily attainable in the circumstances.

Newcastle (+1.0) Goal Handicap CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Newcastle's price looks a little high for a team performing fantastically in the league. One of the few criticisms of the team is that they have drawn too many games. It makes sense to take Eddie Howe's side with a one-goal lead on the handicap, then, especially with a solid defence that has only allowed 15 goals in 23 Premier League fixtures.

Match 3+ offsides CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Both Manchester United and Newcastle rank high in offsides in the PL, first and second in the league in fact, so adding 3+ match offsides to the list makes appeal. United average 2.13 per game, while the Magpies 2.30 offsides per game.

Dan Burn to be carded CLICK HERE to add to your Sky Bet betslip Dan Burn figures to be busy against a Manchester United attack that looked dangerous at the moment. The big defender is certain to have a tough match-up on his beloved Newcastle's left side, is often chirping at the referee and assistants and is a prime candidate to commit a cynical foul.

Odds correct at 1200 GMT (25/02/23)