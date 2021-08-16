Calum Chambers struck with his first touch to see off Leeds and set Arsenal on course for the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

The defender has rarely featured this season but scored moments after replacing the injured Benjamin White for his first goal in over two years before former Leeds loanee Eddie Nketiah wrapped up the 2-0 win with a tap-in.

Arsenal have now won six out of their last eight games in all competitions and are unbeaten since August.

Leeds, who are struggling for form in the Premier League, had the better of a poor first half and can at least point to Kalvin Phillips coming through 90 minutes unscathed as a positive from the evening.