Arsenal progressed to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup thanks to a routine 2-0 victory at home to struggling Leeds, while Chelsea and Sunderland won on penalties.
Calum Chambers struck with his first touch to see off Leeds and set Arsenal on course for the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.
The defender has rarely featured this season but scored moments after replacing the injured Benjamin White for his first goal in over two years before former Leeds loanee Eddie Nketiah wrapped up the 2-0 win with a tap-in.
Arsenal have now won six out of their last eight games in all competitions and are unbeaten since August.
Leeds, who are struggling for form in the Premier League, had the better of a poor first half and can at least point to Kalvin Phillips coming through 90 minutes unscathed as a positive from the evening.
Chelsea needed another shootout to earn a place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals with Southampton beaten 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the 90 minutes at Stamford Bridge.
Reece James again provided the decisive kick like he had done in the previous round against Aston Villa after Theo Walcott and Will Smallbone had failed from 12 yards for the Saints.
Kai Havertz’s first-half goal had the hosts on course for another victory but Che Adams pegged the Champions League winners back before spot-kicks were required in west London.
Charlie Austin endured a miserable night as QPR’s cup hoodoo continued in a penalty shoot-out defeat to Sunderland.
Austin thought he had scored a late winner to send Championship Rangers through to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup for the first time since 1988.
But the goal was harshly disallowed for offside and then Austin’s agony was compounded when he missed the first penalty of the shoot-out.
He was not the only culprit, though, with Ilias Chair and Yoann Barbet also off target from the spot to send League One Sunderland through 3-1 on penalties following a goalless draw.