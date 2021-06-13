Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Royal Ascot
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
News
Tips
Transfer Centre
Euro 2020
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Joao Cancelo in action for Portugal
Joao Cancelo in action for Portugal

Portugal defender Joao Cancelo tests positive for Covid before Euro 2020 opener

By Sporting Life
11:55 · SUN June 13, 2021

Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo has tested positive for Covid-19 two days before Portugal’s Euro 2020 opener against Hungary.

Cancelo has been placed in isolation and Portugal coach Fernando Santos has replaced the 27-year-old with Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot for the European champions’ first game in Budapest on Tuesday.

Dalot spent last season on loan at AC Milan and was part of the Portugal side beaten in the European Championship Under-21 final by Germany last week.

“The AC Milan player will replace Joao Cancelo, who tested positive for Covid-19 following a quick test of the antigen carried out this Saturday by the health and performance unit of the FPF,” read a statement from the Portuguese Football Federation.

“The Hungarian health authorities were immediately informed and the player – who is fine – was placed in isolation.

“The result of the test carried out by the health and performance unit was confirmed by an RT-PCR test carried out on Joao Cancelo also on Saturday and the result of which was known on Sunday morning.

“In accordance with the Covid-19 protocol defined by UEFA before the matches of Euro 2020, on Saturday all players and members of the entourage were subjected to RT-PCR tests.

Like what you've read?

Most Read Football

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Football Tips