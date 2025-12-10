While the No11 had been benched for the previous three matches, the team selected by Arne Slot for games against West Ham, Sunderland and Leeds United felt like nothing other than a stop-gap. It was the same shape just with Dominik Szoboszlai in on the right in place of Salah.

Against Inter, though, the former Feyenoord boss switched things up entirely. The Reds switched to a 4-4-2 shape with a diamond midfield. Was this by design or simply a reaction to the squad available to him, with Slot having to travel to Italy without Salah, Cody Gakpo and Federico Chiesa for various different reasons.

Credit to Slot, he could’ve shoehorned players into roles they simply weren't suited to in order to keep the shape the same, but he didn’t. He knew it’d be a physical battle in midfield, with Inter deploying three work-horses there, so he matched them in many ways, sticking Ryan Gravenberch at the base of the diamond, Szoboszlai on the right of the diamond and Curtis Jones on the left. Alexis Mac Allister, much to the surprise of a lot of people, was given the No10 position to support a two-man attack made up of Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike.

Slot revealed in his pre-match interview ahead of the game that Liverpool had used a diamond shape against Leeds, though it wasn’t at all apparent during the game.

"I decided to pay with an extra midfielder in the game against West Ham. We won the game so I decided to do it one more time against Sunderland.

"At half-time, I brought him [Salah] in. Then against Leeds, we faced a 5-3-2 and I decided to play a 4-4-2 diamond if you want to talk about it like this with Hugo Ekitike a bit off the right side and Cody Gakpo a bit off the left and Florian Wirtz in between. I could have played Mo off the right but I decided to play Hugo."

This time, it was obvious. Isak and Ekitike would split and work the channels. They aren’t so much a partnership, it’s only the second time they’ve played together from the start and you can tell that there’s not a real understanding there just yet. But that’ll come with repetition. It’ll also come when the Reds start to attack as a team. Right now, the objective is fairly obvious.

Stop losing games.

Liverpool aren’t necessarily looking to win. They’re going out looking to keep a clean sheet. And that requires everyone to put in a graft. Even the strikers, signed for a combined £200million in the hope they’d score goals galore.

Against Inter, everyone bought into it.