Can Manchester City ever replace Rodri after his departure for Barcelona?

There is a tendency after a great player leaves to search for his reincarnation. The new signing must occupy the same position, inherit the same responsibilities and ideally resemble the departing hero closely enough to make everybody forget that anything has changed.

It almost never works. Manchester City must now confront that reality after Rodri completed a move to Barcelona worth an initial €60 million. The 30-year-old leaves after seven seasons, 298 appearances, four Premier League titles, a Champions League-winning goal, the 2024 Ballon d’Or and a starring role in Spain’s World Cup triumph this summer. He was the platform beneath one of the most dominant teams modern football has seen.

City cannot buy another Rodri because another Rodri does not exist. Their challenge is to find a different way of replacing what he did. English football's past offers plenty of warnings. Arsenal sold Patrick Vieira to Juventus in 2005, believing the 29-year-old’s physical decline had begun and that a developing midfield could absorb his departure. Cesc Fabregas supplied the imagination, Gilberto Silva the defensive positioning, while Mathieu Flamini and later Abou Diaby offered parts of Vieira’s athletic profile. None combined the full package. Arsenal reached the Champions League final in their first season without him, so the decision did not immediately look ruinous. But they slipped from perennial title contenders into a younger, more delicate version of themselves. What disappeared was not simply Vieira’s tackling or ability to carry the ball. Arsenal lost their captain, their competitive menace and the man who set the emotional temperature of their biggest matches. The technically gifted side that followed could imitate his football only in fragments.

Manchester United took a different approach after selling Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid in 2009. Sir Alex Ferguson brought in Antonio Valencia, Michael Owen and Gabriel Obertan, spending only a fraction of the £80 million fee they'd received. Valencia was an excellent winger but not a replacement for a forward who had scored 91 goals across his final three seasons at Old Trafford. United instead redistributed Ronaldo’s influence. Wayne Rooney moved into a more central role and scored 34 times in 2009/10, while Valencia added width and service from the right. They finished one point behind Chelsea and won the League Cup. It was a successful recalibration, but also the start of United becoming a more functional and less frightening side. Ronaldo’s goals could be shared around; the terror he inspired could not. Blackburn discovered the harsher version after selling Alan Shearer to Newcastle in 1996. Shearer had scored 112 league goals in four seasons and driven Rovers to the title. Chris Sutton and Kevin Gallacher remained, but Blackburn fell to 13th in their first campaign without him and were relegated three years later. The loss of their defining player exposed wider decline rather than causing it alone. City are considerably better equipped than Blackburn and have already spent at a level which suggests they understand the scale of the problem. Elliot Anderson arrived from Nottingham Forest for £116 million after an outstanding 2025/26 season in which he led the Premier League for touches, duels won and possessions regained. He combines physical aggression with secure passing, ball-carrying and the ability to operate across midfield.

Manchester City spent big to land England midfielder Elliot Anderson

Anderson can recover the ball as frequently as Rodri and has the engine to cover more ground. That does not make him a like-for-like successor. He is naturally more restless, more inclined to chase the game and drive into advanced areas. Rodri’s defining quality was knowing when not to move. He controlled space before the danger appeared, offered the correct passing angle and slowed frantic matches until they were being played at City’s preferred speed. Ayyoub Bouaddi would add another part of the solution. City are negotiating a deal reportedly worth £85 million for Lille’s 18-year-old midfielder, who has already accumulated considerable senior and European experience. The Moroccan is press-resistant, positionally intelligent and comfortable receiving the ball with opponents close behind him. He looks capable of developing into an elite controller, but asking a teenager to reproduce the authority of a Ballon d’Or winner would be less a succession plan than an act of sabotage. Enzo Fernandez, another reported target, is closer to Rodri as a high-volume distributor. The Chelsea midfielder created 67 Premier League chances last season while scoring ten goals, and possesses the range to dictate from deep or influence games further forward. Yet Fernandez has generally excelled alongside a more defensively secure midfielder. He can organise possession; he has not shown that he can protect an entire City structure as a lone pivot. Chelsea’s valuation of around £120 million makes that distinction fairly important.

Enzo Maresca may be looking to link back up with Enzo Fernandez

Enzo Maresca may therefore need a combination: Anderson’s recoveries and carrying, Bouaddi’s composure and Fernandez’s passing. That would be an enormously expensive method of rebuilding one position, particularly after Bernardo Silva and Tijjani Reijnders also departed. It would still not account for everything Rodri provided. The warning was visible long before his transfer. City’s Premier League win rate stood at 74.1 per cent with Rodri and 61.9 per cent without him before the knee injury that wrecked his 2024/25 season. Their loss rate more than tripled in his absence. Sunday’s 3-0 Community Shield defeat to Arsenal supplied an early glimpse of the new uncertainty. Anderson endured a difficult debut, City struggled to establish control and Maresca’s first match became their heaviest loss in the fixture since 2014. It would be absurd to draw firm conclusions from an undercooked curtain-raiser, but the midfield lacked the familiar figure who made everybody around him appear calmer.

Pep Guardiola (right) and Enzo Maresca (left) working together at Manchester City

That absence is magnified by Pep Guardiola leaving in the same summer. Rodri was not merely the best holding midfielder of his generation; he was the interpreter of Guardiola’s football on the pitch. He understood when City needed acceleration, when they needed caution and when an opponent’s brief spell of momentum had to be suffocated by three minutes of immaculate possession. Anderson may become one of the league’s finest midfielders. Bouaddi could develop into the most natural long-term heir, while Fernandez would bring immediate elite-level craft. City can replace Rodri’s passes, tackles and recoveries between them. Replacing his judgement, leadership and quiet certainty will take longer. Great players leave vacancies that remain visible even after somebody else occupies the space. Rodri’s position can be filled this summer. His presence cannot.