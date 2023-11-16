Can La Liga leaders Girona actually beat Barcelona and Real Madrid to the title?

A total of 34 points gained from a possible 39 — the most points of any team across the top five European leagues.
Girona are shock La Liga leaders more than a third of the way into the campaign, an excellent achievement for the club.
Yes, they're part of the City Football Group, but it is still an outstanding effort for a team without the apparent resource to challenge Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid, the powerhouse clubs of Spain.
So, can they do win the title?
Odds correct at 1230 GMT (16/11/23)
In short, no. The 25/1 still suggests as much, despite the contraction in price from the 2000/1 pre-season.
It's unfair to ask the question, really. To do so rather undermines Girona's achievement thus far, no matter the aspirations of the club.
Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético Madrid are still hot on Girona's heels despite the incredible start for the Catalan club, and you would have to think that those teams will prove just too strong to allow Girona a shot at the title.
All three, along with Athletic Club, are posting better underlying numbers than Míchel's side across the 13 games this term, too.
Girona are averaging a +0.63 expected goal (xG) difference per game, which is quite a margin clear of every other team in La Liga that has not already been named.
Perhaps the better question is whether Girona can finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League next season. The answer is absolutely yes if they continue in a similar vein.
An area where Girona are matching the big clubs is in attack.
They've scored a league-high 31 goals and are averaging 1.92 xG per game going forward — only Barcelona are bettering Girona's number in that metric.
So, if the right questions are asked, Girona's truly spectacular start to the La Liga season can be appreciated.
Will they win the title as 2000/1 underdogs? It's highly unlikely, but to stay even close to Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid is an outstanding achievement now.
Míchel's men are in pole position to finish just behind that trio though, holding a 10-point lead over every other team in the league, as well as performing better than arguably all of them.
Girona are undoubtedly the early story of Spain's La Liga season.
