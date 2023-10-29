Cagliari complete incredible comeback in 4-3 win over Frosinone

Cagliari secured a remarkable 4-3 win over Frosinone on Sunday despite trailing 3-0 with 20 minutes to go.

Frosinone - 12/5 outsiders to win the Serie A encounter - found themselves 2-0 ahead at the break thanks to a brace from winger Matias Soule, with Marco Mancosu failing to convert a penalty for the hosts in between the two strikes. It looked as if they had secured victory when Marco Brescianini made it three moments after the restart, but they were left stunned by a second-half fight back led by half-time substitute Leonardo Pavoletti.

The striker claimed an assist on Gaetano Oristanio's effort to make it 1-3 in the 72nd minute, with Antoine Makoumbou netting the second four minutes later. The score remained at 2-3 as the game entered added time, but Pavoletti's brace on 90+4' and then 90+6' delivered an unthinkable three points for Claudio Ranieri's side. Betfair confirmed that one punter had won £1,255 from a £5 stake after backing the hosts to win in-play at odds of 250/1.

