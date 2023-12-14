Burnley vs Everton betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

2pts Everton to beat Burnley at 23/20 (Coral)
On their way to relegation from the Premier League in 2022, Sean Dyche was deemed surplus to requirement at Burnley.
In his decade at Turf Moor, Dyche led the Clarets to two Premier League promotions but was sacked as they slumped towards the drop in 21/22.
In came Vincent Kompany tasked with simultaneously dismantling an ageing squad, reducing a top flight wage bill, seismically changing the playing style all while launching a Championship title challenge.
A haul of 101 points tells you everything you need to know, the issue is his Clarets side have not evolved enough to meet the demands of the Premier League. It is why Burnley have averaged 0.5pts per game.
The irony is, Burnley got rid of Dyche for a sexier brand of football. Sure, they have it now but it doesn’t look like it is going to guarantee them top flight status for another term.
Meanwhile, their predecessor would have his new club in the top half if it was not for off the field antics. Without the 10 point deduction, Everton would be in 10th.
The Toffees have won the same amount of games as Brighton, a club with European ambitions. For reference, the Seagulls went off shorter than Everton currently are in their trips to Wolves and Nottingham Forest.
EVERTON have only lost one of their last seven, taking 16 points over that period, backing them TO WIN here is where the value is.
Abdoulaye Doucoure was quickly pulled in from the cold following Dyche’s arrival in Merseyside and the central midfielder has been a major cog in the side ever since.
Dyche quickly recognised his pressing potential and the midfielders pressure figures (664) dwarf anyone else in the top flight. The thing is, Doucoure is also adding goals to his games, he has three in his last four and looks a good price to continue this hot streak.
Charlie Taylor is suspended for the hosts and with a bit of a shortage in the left back department, Kompany may put right back Charlie Roberts there.
The hosts could also be without Jack Cork, Luca Koleosho, Josh Cullen and Aaron Ramsey through injury.
Jarrad Branthwaite and Idrissa Gueye are suspended on Saturday after the pair picked up their fifth cards of the season against Chelsea.
With Michael Keane also a doubt, Dyche may turn to Ben Godfrey in the heart of defence.
Burnley: Trafford; Vitinho, O'Shea, Beyer, Roberts; Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Berge, Odobert; Amdouni, Rodriguez.
Everton: Pickford; Patterson, Tarkowski, Godfrey, Mykolenko; Harrison, Garner, Onana, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin
Odds correct at 1000 GMT (15/12/23)
