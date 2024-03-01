Burnley vs Bournemouth betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Bournemouth came from behind to beat Burnley in the reverse fixture back in October, with that turn around likely to have saved Andoni Iraola's job. It was each side's 10th game of the campaign and the Clarets were in fact a point better off than the Cherries as they visited the south coast. The victory proved to be a turning point, and it was followed by another six amidst a seven game unbeaten run.

That streak saw Bournemouth motor away from the relegation zone and now four months later, they sit eight points above danger and 15 ahead of the Clarets.

What are the best bets? BOURNEMOUTH’s form has flatlined recently, winless in six and losing half of those, and they head to Turf Moor having been dumped out of the FA Cup at the hands of the Sky Bet Championship leaders Leicester. Since the turn of the year they appear to be struggling to hold onto leads. In half of their games, they have got their noses in front only to drop points and this looks to be a consequence of their style. The Cherries are geared up to play out of possession, high-press, high-energy football, it is as though they do not know how to sit on a lead. A trip to Burnley represents the ideal fixture to get back to winning ways, though.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany

Burnley and Sheffield United are in a league of their own, cut 11 points adrift at the foot of the table, and after Bournemouth cruised to a 3-1 victory at Bramall Lane, it's easy to see similar on Sunday. The Clarets have won only three games all season, losing their last three on the spin while shipping eight without replay in their last two, and their naïve style should play directly into the hands of their opponents. CLICK HERE to back Bournemouth to win with Sky Bet Siding with the Cherries TO WIN looks value.

BuildABet @ 33/1 Bournemouth to win

Dominic Solanke 2+ goals

Sander Berge to be shown a card CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet

Dominic Solanke should be fit to start on Sunday, he has netted 14 times in the Premier League this term which translates to a goals per 90 average of 0.57. Given his form, he must fancy a hatful against one of the divisions worse defences. Sander Berge’s price for a card appeals considering he has notched up five yellows and one red in 22 Premier League appearances this season.

Team news Kompany is without Josh Brownhill due to suspension following his straight red card at Selhurst Park last weekend. Josh Cullen will replace him in central midfield.

Josh Brownhill is sent off at Selhurst Park

Iraola left Solanke out in the midweek defeat. The frontman has not trained all week but it has been confirmed that the scan on his knee came back all clear so Solanke will be given as long as possible to be declared fit for Sunday. Should Solanke be okay to play, Bournemouth could name the same XI which lost last Saturday to Manchester City. The Cherries will be without Lloyd Kelly, Tyler Adams, Ryan Fredericks, Max Aarons and James Hill.

Predicated line -ups Burnley: Trafford; Assignon, O'Shea, Esteve, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Berge, Cullen, Odobert; Amdouni, Fofana Bournemouth: Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Cook, Christie; Tavernier, Billing, Semenyo; Solanke

Match facts Burnley have only suffered one defeat in 14 previous home league meetings with Bournemouth (W7 D6), a 1-2 reverse in the Premier League on the final day of the 2017-18 campaign.

After their 2-1 win in the reverse meeting in October, Bournemouth are looking to record their first ever league double over Burnley. Indeed, only in April/November 1998 have they ever won successive league matches against the Clarets, but both wins came at home.

Burnley have lost 10 of their 13 Premier League home games this season (W1 D2) – it’s their joint-most home defeats they’ve ever suffered in a single league campaign (also 10 in 2018-19).

Burnley have conceded at least three goals in 11 of their 26 Premier League games this season, more than any other side and almost twice as many times as they did when they were relegated in 2021-22 (6). Only in 2009-10 (13) have they shipped 3+ goals in more different games in a Premier League campaign.

Bournemouth were winless in their first nine Premier League games this season (D3 L6), then going on to win seven of their next nine (D1 L1). They’re now winless in their last seven in the competition (D3 L4).

Burnley have scored a league-high 28% of their Premier League goals from outside the box this season (7/25). However, they’ve also conceded a league-high total (12) and share (21%) of their goals from distance this term.

Only Brentford (12) have dropped more points from winning positions in Premier League home games this season than Burnley (11). Meanwhile, only Brentford again (14) have dropped more such points in away games this term than Bournemouth (12).

No side has had more red cards in the Premier League this season than Burnley (5) – they’d never previously had more than two players sent off in a single campaign in the competition before.

12 of Dominic Solanke’s 14 Premier League goals this season have either put Bournemouth in the lead (9) or drawn them level in the match (3). It’s the most such goals a player has scored in the competition this term.

Dominic Solanke’s 14 Premier League goals have been worth 10 points to Bournemouth this season – only Scott McTominay’s strikes have been more valuable for a side so far this term (12 points).