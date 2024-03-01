Burnley vs Bournemouth betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

3pts Bournemouth to win at evens (Ladbrokes, Coral, Betway)
Bournemouth came from behind to beat Burnley in the reverse fixture back in October, with that turn around likely to have saved Andoni Iraola's job.
It was each side's 10th game of the campaign and the Clarets were in fact a point better off than the Cherries as they visited the south coast.
The victory proved to be a turning point, and it was followed by another six amidst a seven game unbeaten run.
That streak saw Bournemouth motor away from the relegation zone and now four months later, they sit eight points above danger and 15 ahead of the Clarets.
BOURNEMOUTH’s form has flatlined recently, winless in six and losing half of those, and they head to Turf Moor having been dumped out of the FA Cup at the hands of the Sky Bet Championship leaders Leicester.
Since the turn of the year they appear to be struggling to hold onto leads. In half of their games, they have got their noses in front only to drop points and this looks to be a consequence of their style.
The Cherries are geared up to play out of possession, high-press, high-energy football, it is as though they do not know how to sit on a lead. A trip to Burnley represents the ideal fixture to get back to winning ways, though.
Burnley and Sheffield United are in a league of their own, cut 11 points adrift at the foot of the table, and after Bournemouth cruised to a 3-1 victory at Bramall Lane, it's easy to see similar on Sunday.
The Clarets have won only three games all season, losing their last three on the spin while shipping eight without replay in their last two, and their naïve style should play directly into the hands of their opponents.
Siding with the Cherries TO WIN looks value.
Dominic Solanke should be fit to start on Sunday, he has netted 14 times in the Premier League this term which translates to a goals per 90 average of 0.57. Given his form, he must fancy a hatful against one of the divisions worse defences.
Sander Berge’s price for a card appeals considering he has notched up five yellows and one red in 22 Premier League appearances this season.
Kompany is without Josh Brownhill due to suspension following his straight red card at Selhurst Park last weekend. Josh Cullen will replace him in central midfield.
Iraola left Solanke out in the midweek defeat. The frontman has not trained all week but it has been confirmed that the scan on his knee came back all clear so Solanke will be given as long as possible to be declared fit for Sunday.
Should Solanke be okay to play, Bournemouth could name the same XI which lost last Saturday to Manchester City.
The Cherries will be without Lloyd Kelly, Tyler Adams, Ryan Fredericks, Max Aarons and James Hill.
Burnley: Trafford; Assignon, O'Shea, Esteve, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Berge, Cullen, Odobert; Amdouni, Fofana
Bournemouth: Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Cook, Christie; Tavernier, Billing, Semenyo; Solanke
Odds correct 1525 GMT (01/03/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.