Our tipster Joe Rindl can see nothing but a West Ham win as David Moyes' side travel to struggling Burnley on Sunday afternoon.

For the second season in a row I find myself heading towards Christmas thinking ‘are West Ham set for a spot in the Champions League?’ The Hammers deservedly sit in fourth place, and their 3-2 win over then league-leaders Chelsea last weekend was a clear statement of intent. David Moyes’ team continue to impress, with five wins from their last eight in the Prem.

And that form is similar in the Europa League too. On Thursday night they were able to field their second string in a loss to Dinamo Zagreb, with the Hammers having already qualified as Group H winners after matchday five. I still think they will finish just short of a top four finish come May. But it’s hard to deny that, at the very least, over the last two seasons the London Stadium outfit have announced themselves as a top team. West Ham are fighting for a UCL spot, and they’re here to stay.

Burnley on the other hand are just hoping to stay. This could well be the year when they finally drop out of the top flight. Their sixth straight season in the Premier League looks to be heading towards a relegation battle after the Turf Moor side lost to strugglers Newcastle last week – the Magpies’ first win of the season. Sean Dyche’s men have just one win from their opening 14 matches, the Clarets are now three points adrift of safety, and only once before have they picked up fewer points at this stage of a Premier League campaign. And worryingly for the Clarets they are likely to be without defenders Maxwel Cornet and Ben Mee who have a slim chance of overcoming respective thigh and shoulder injuries in time to face West Ham.

I agree with Sporting Life tipster Jake Pearson on this one who, in his profitable Beat the Market column, backed West Ham to win. With West Ham able to rest their first-teamers against Zagreb on Thursday there should be no excuse for them not to beat an underperforming Burnley on Sunday. I like WEST HAM'S price of 21/20 (general) and, like Jake, believe it offers punters plenty of value. CLICK HERE to back West Ham to win with Sky Bet

I would also urge punters to back WEST HAM TO WIN AND BTTS ‘YES’ at 3/1. CLICK HERE to back West Ham to win and BTTS 'Yes' with Sky Bet Burnley have found the net in 67% of their league games while that figure rises to 71% with West Ham. Hammers defenders Kurt Zouma and Ben Johnson are also likely to miss this match with injuries so expect goals aplenty.

