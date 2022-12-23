Championship leaders Burnley welcome Birmingham on Tuesday night. Liam Kelly previews the game, picking out his best bet.

Manchester United halted Burnley's 100% December record in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Wednesday night, but, back to Championship business, the table-toppers can return to winning ways. Birmingham represent a much simpler task, after all, despite sitting in the top half of the table, and the Clarets were far from disappointing at Old Trafford.

It's not a stretch to predict an entertaining game at Turf Moor on Tuesday night, either. Matches involving Birmingham are averaging 2.61 expected goals (xG) per game this season, one of the highest totals in the Championship, while Vincent Kompany continues to impress with his expansive style at Burnley. Improved form from the Blues might have more to do with their soft recent schedule than anything else, though, so a visit to an in-form title contender might not be quite the Christmas gift John Eustace's side would have wanted. Indeed, the home side have scored two or more goals in eight of their last ten Championship fixtures, and in each of their last six.

It's worth backing BURNLEY to continue that run and SCORE 2+ GOALS at a price of 4/5. Chances have not quite been flowing as they were before the break for the clarets, but six goals against QPR and Middlesbrough display just how ruthless Burnley can be. Up against a slightly shaky defensive side, goals can be expected from Kompany's men.