The odds have tumbled on Barton to succeed Sean Dyche at Turf Moor with the 39-year-old now the clear 11/10 favourite to take the Burnley reins, having been as long as 11/1 for the job on Thursday.

The Clarets were the final club Barton turned out for during his 15-year playing career, which began with Manchester City and also took in Newcastle, QPR, Marseille and Rangers.

Barton moved into management with Fleetwood Town in 2018 and spent three years there before taking charge of Rovers and leading them to a dramatic final-day promotion from League Two in his first full campaign as Pirates boss.