Burnley 0-2 Bournemouth: Cherries on top as Burnley stay 11 points from safety

Justin Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo were on target as Bournemouth ended a seven-match winless run in the Premier League with a 2-0 victory at Burnley.
The Clarets already appear doomed to relegation and, despite dominating possession and chances, they fell to an 11th home defeat from 14 league games at Turf Moor.
Kluivert provided a moment of real quality in the 13th minute to open the scoring, while Burnley had a second-half effort from Josh Cullen ruled out for a foul before Semenyo curled in a late second.
That sent the home fans heading for the exits, while Bournemouth are now 11 points clear of the bottom three.
