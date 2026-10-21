Bundesliga tips: Predictions and best bets for Stuttgart vs Borussia Mönchengladbach on October 23

Tom Carnduff's Fussball am Freitag 25/26: Staked: 64.5pts | Returned: 80.72pts | P/L: +16.22pts | ROI: 25%

Tom Carnduff's Fussball am Freitag 26/27: Staked: 17.5pts | Returned: 22.6pts | P/L: +5.1pts | ROI: 29%

Football betting tips: Bundesliga 2pts Over 11.5 corners at 7/4 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

It feels as if there's been some sort of scheduling error with this Friday contest in the Bundesliga. Stuttgart were in Champions League action on Tuesday night yet return to the MHPArena just three days later to host bottom side Borussia Mönchengladbach. They were held to a 1-1 draw by the ten men of Atletico Madrid which will still be viewed as a positive point. Anything less than three points in this one though isn't an option. Mönchengladbach's spot in 18th of the Bundesliga table comes following six defeats from six with just eight goals scored in response to the 20 shipped at the other end. It's a club whose gradual decline doesn't make their current situation a huge surprise albeit with some expectation that any potential relegation battle would come via the play-off. They've finished 10th or lower in each of their previous five seasons. European appearances now a distant memory with very little to suggest they'll be bringing them back in the near future. The real concern for them is that it isn't unprecedented. Wolfsburg were another side to be in the top four battle before a few seasons of bottom half finishes eventually led to them dropping out of the division in 2025/26 - they're seven points adrift of the leading Hertha Berlin in the second tier too.

Stuttgart vs Borussia Mönchengladbach Kick-off: Friday, 19:30 GMT

TV: BBC iPlayer, Bundesliga YouTube

Live odds, form and stats The one thing which could work in Mönchengladbach's favour is the scheduling - in truth they've got little else to go on. No side has conceded more in the Bundesliga this season while only Augsburg possess a worst defence in terms of the underlying data and chances allowed to their opponents. Unsurprisingly, they're performing as a lower end attack as well. Stuttgart's attack has been underperforming as their position in the standings suggests. They've created more than they've returned with games against Borussia Dortmund and Hamburg perhaps returning something as both ended in defeat. The hosts are a best price of 2/5 to secure all three points on Friday night. It's the Bundesliga so goals are a short price but this is shorter than usual - over 3.5 in the contest sitting at 4/6 with most bookmakers. The one value area may well be CORNERS though with the 7/4 for OVER 11.5 worth consideration for a few reasons. The first is the expectation for goals should mean action at both ends, in simple terms. Those goals should come from plenty of shots and the higher the line the more likely we'll see some deflected behind.

But this is also two sides who like to cross the ball. Both sit in the top six for crosses attempted after six games of the domestic campaign and that has led to plenty of corners being taken in both of their games. Stuttgart took nine (13 in the match) in that midweek draw with Atletico. They again took nine (14 in the match) in the loss to Hamburg. They didn't quite hit the same heights against Dortmund but that was a tight game in which the deadlock was finally broken late on. Mönchengladbach's trip to Köln in their last away game saw each side taking six. They again had six in their 3-4 thriller vs Mainz. There's also the game state factor which is vital for corners betting - Mönchengladbach are often chasing. They've spent essentially half of their minutes this season trailing the opposition and trying to find a way back into the game. A significant home win would be problematic for their efforts but again, the schedule could benefit here. Not only did they play Tuesday, but this is their fifth game in a 14-day period, three of which have also been away. They've done well to navigate through that spell with mostly positive results yet it may well start to catch up with them. The issue is that we just can't hold enough confidence in Mönchengladbach to gain something given results so far. Instead, it's worth siding with it being a somewhat more competitive game than the odds suggest and that can be reflected in the corners count.