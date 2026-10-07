Bundesliga tips: Predictions and best bets for Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen on October 9

Tom Carnduff's Fussball am Freitag 25/26: Staked: 64.5pts | Returned: 80.72pts | P/L: +16.22pts | ROI: 25%

Tom Carnduff's Fussball am Freitag 26/27: Staked: 12.5pts | Returned: 12.5pts | P/L: +0pts | ROI: 0%

Football betting tips: Bundesliga 2pts Over 2.5 second-half goals at 2/1 (Betfred, William Hill) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Much like the other major European leagues, the Bundesliga returns following the extended three-week international break on Friday night. Fans of the various domestic clubs saw their national side return one win from four games in Jürgen Klopp's first spell as Germany boss. However, it should have been much better based on performances. They conceded in the final moments against the Netherlands to draw there while posting 21 shots to Greece's five but both teams failed to find the net. Two squads being utilised by Klopp meant a number of Bundesliga players got an opportunity to impress. It'll be interesting to see who keeps their spot when the November break arrives. Friday's contest in Germany's top-flight gives us two clubs who didn't actually have many players involved in it. Borussia Dortmund saw Felix Nmecha and Waldemar Anton get minutes while Bremen had none - to be fair there aren't many, if any, standout candidates in their squad anyway. Of course, players on both sides have been featuring for other nations. It'll be interesting to see how this game plays out on the back of an unusually long period without club football.

Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen Kick-off: Friday, 19:30 GMT

TV: BBC iPlayer, Bundesliga YouTube

Live odds, form and stats Dortmund wouldn't have wanted the break given their form leading into it. They were on a six-game winning streak across all competitions with four of their previous five seeing them netting at least three in each. Bremen weren't in bad form themselves with their previous three seeing two wins and a draw - a short period which includes a home win over RB Leipzig as near 3/1 outsiders. They're as big as 7/1 for success here and as much as I possess eternal doubt when it comes to Borussia Dortmund, I won't be getting involved in entertaining the prospect of an away win. The good news for the neutral is that the Friday games have been far better in terms of goals scored this season. The four shown on free-to-air have returned four, five, six and seven goals.

There's no reason to believe that won't continue here, albeit not adding the number eight to the sequence. The majority of bookmakers remain an odds-on price for over 3.5 goals - action is expected at both ends. It should be the hosts who enjoy more of the chances as you'd expect given the markets. Taking into account what we've seen from both sides though, patience may be needed for those goals to come. Bremen have scored just once in the first-half of their four league games this season. For Dortmund, the figure stands at three with one conceded. The second-half paints a different picture. Only Augsburg and Bayern Munich have scored more than Bremen's seven following the break, while Dortmund have netted six. The visitors have a task trying to breach this pretty solid Dortmund defence but the 2/1 on OVER 2.5 SECOND-HALF GOALS looks a reasonable price based on other markets and form so far. This selection has been a winner in two of Dortmund's four across all competitions, with the same applying in three of Bremen's previous four.