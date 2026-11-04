Bundesliga tips: Friday November 6 predictions and best bets for Hamburg vs Borussia Mönchengladbach

Tom Carnduff's Fussball am Freitag 25/26: Staked: 64.5pts | Returned: 80.72pts | P/L: +16.22pts | ROI: 25%

Tom Carnduff's Fussball am Freitag 26/27: Staked: 21.5pts | Returned: 22.6pts | P/L: +1.1pts | ROI: 5%

Football betting tips: Bundesliga 2.25pts Sebastiaan Bornauw 1+ total shots at 11/10 (BetVictor) 0.75pt Bornauw to score anytime at 12/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

The congested European schedule has once again had its effect on the Friday offering in the Bundesliga. Attention often turns to the bottom-end of the table on weeks like this with those towards the top unavailable given the quick turnaround. That's not exclusively true. Borussia Mönchengladbach feature this week having played Stuttgart a couple of Fridays ago, just three days after their opponents were in Champions League action. Mönchengladbach won that day and followed it up with a home draw against Paderborn but the picture remains a bleak one. They're bottom of the standings after eight games - near a quarter of the way through the campaign - with Opta putting them at 44% for relegation and 13% they end in the play-off. You could say they're seeing a resurgence but that remark should be taken in the contest of them entering that Stuttgart contest on the back of a six-game losing run. It, frankly, couldn't get any worse.

That run includes meetings with bottom-half teams in Hoffenheim and Köln, two opponents who Hamburg - the side awaiting them this Friday - have secured maximum returns against. They've also beaten Stuttgart as part of their own streaky campaign. They lost the first three, won the next three and then lost the two which followed, although both of those were away contests. Mönchengladbach - one of Germany's most successful clubs and an outfit who have spent the last 19 years in the Bundesliga - are now odds-on across the board to go down. A win here will ease some of those concerns and cause a drift in those prices. As their campaign so far suggests though, that is far easier said than done.

Hamburg vs Borussia Mönchengladbach Kick-off: Friday, 19:30 GMT

TV: BBC iPlayer, Bundesliga YouTube

Live odds, form and stats You can file set-pieces among the many problems for Mönchengladbach this season. The Bundesliga's basement club have conceded the highest amount of expected goals (xG) from corners and free-kicks this season, with opposition centre-backs seeing chances in recent weeks. Two of Paderborn's three had an effort each last time out, with Stuttgart's Ramon Hendriks doing the same the week before. Both Hoffenheim centre-backs achieved it in mid-October. You'll find far more examples going further back but by this point you'll hopefully get the picture. The player I'm going to focus on in this contest is SEBASTIAAN BORNAUW. You're looking at 4/5 and above on 1+ TOTAL SHOTS, with 12/1 on offer to SCORE ANYTIME. Local reports in Hamburg suggest he'll return to the team after missing their last game with a head injury and he's been a positive for this defence following his loan arrival from Leeds in the summer window. Bornauw had a shot in his last game (the loss at Paderborn) with two coming in their win over Stuttgart. He's Hamburg's biggest aerial threat and there isn't really a player in the Mönchengladbach squad who can deal with it at attacking set-piece situations - the irony being that Nico Elvedi was probably the one but Leeds signed him to replace the outgoing Bornauw. Some bookmakers go as short as 4/11 on fellow centre-back Nicolas Capaldo seeing a shot in this game but he's another who has struggled with injury and while he may have scored this season, Bornauw carries an equal threat from corners and free-kicks. Should Bornauw be unavailable then I'd be looking towards cards given the high fouls count by both sides this season. However, I'll hope he's involved from the start and can contribute going forward.