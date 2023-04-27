Bochum v Borussia Dortmund

19:30 BST, Friday

TV: Sky Sports Mix

Five games remain. The title race IS in Borussia Dortmund's hands.

While a simple statement to say, five wins would see Dortmund lift the Meisterschale for the first time in 11 years. Pressure.

A Friday visit to Bochum may well be tricky given that they are fighting for survival, but it's far more preferable than facing one of those in the European picture.

It is a winnable game for the visitors. The Asian Handicap currently stands at -1 in their favour while the odds on offer float around the 1/2 mark across the board.

Instead, the value comes in looking at goalscorers at the 10/3 available on KARIM ADEYEMI TO SCORE ANYTIME.

Injury came at the wrong time for the forward, who was enjoying a run of three goals in three games, alongside an assist, before he was sidelined at the end of February.

His return includes two assists in the win over Eintracht Frankfurt last time out, with three shots coming in that game alongside a further three in their visit to Stuttgart the week before.

For what has been an injury-disrupted campaign, his underlying numbers are decent enough. He's averaged 0.26 goals/95 from 0.27 xG/95 - a good run in the team should see it improve.

Adeyemi's last two outings have returned 0.77 xG from his six shots and he will have opportunities on Friday - this is a Bochum side averaging a league-high 2.12 xGA per game.