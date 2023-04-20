Mainz v Bayern Munich

14:30 GMT, Saturday

Bayern Munich's early Champions League exit has led to reports of expected chance in the near future - mainly surrounding CEO Oliver Kahn.

They need to ignore the outside noise though and regain focus with the Bundesliga title race still open at this stage of the season. They can't afford to slip up with Dortmund not far behind.

A trip to Mainz this weekend could prove to be tricky, with the hosts in the hunt for European football themselves. They sit two points behind Leverkusen in sixth.

One characteristic of this Bayern team is their ability to start games quickly, making BAYERN TO BE WINNING AT HALF-TIME an appealing bet at odds-against.

They are by far the strongest first-half team in Germany's top-flight. At the break, they've been leading in 22 of their 28 games this season.

Remarkably, they've not been behind at half-time all season, winning in 10 of their 14 on the road. From those games, they've only conceded five in the first-half - boasting a goal difference of +19.

Now, Mainz are not bad in this area too, but Bayern are on the next level. This is a team boasting a clean sheet at half-time in 71% of their away contests.

The Asian Handicap currently has the visitors at -1 full-time and -0.5 at half-time, showing that the money is backing them to be leading throughout.