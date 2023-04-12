Tom Carnduff picks out his best bets for Matchday 28 of the Bundesliga season, with two results fancied across the weekend.

Schalke v Hertha Berlin

TV: Sky Sports App It looked like it was game over for Schalke, but a post-World Cup revival of sorts has given them a chance of survival. They've not won a great deal but they haven't lost much either. Picking up valuable points that just weren't there during the first part of the campaign. Schalke have played 12 league games since the tournament in Qatar - they've been beaten in four of them. It leaves them 14th for points across this period. Across those last 12 games, the side with the fewest points gained is Hertha Berlin, and taking SCHALKE TO WIN looks an intriguing bet at 7/5. CLICK HERE to back Schalke to win with Sky Bet If it didn't look bad enough for the away side already, their form on the road has been woeful throughout the entire season, but particularly since mid-January.

They've gained just five points from a possible 39 in away contests, with ten of their 13 ending in defeat. A half decent performance against Freiburg recently is the anomaly from other away showings. Victory for the hosts will not only see them move above Friday's opponents but also out of the bottom two heading into the other weekend fixtures. That's how important this fixture is, and it's worth siding with SCHALKE to get the job done at the odds available.

Stuttgart v Borussia Dortmund 14:30 BST, Saturday We can't be quite sure if Bayern Munich's heavy defeat to Manchester City is a good or bad sign for Borussia Dortmund and their Bundesliga title aspirations. Sure, it was a loss in the Champions League, but does it mean that a large part of Bayern's focus is put into working out a way to achieve the seemingly impossible in the second leg? It could also be a sign that things really aren't well at Bayern - a club who haven't cruised to the success they've enjoyed in recent seasons. At Evens, it's well worth backing DORTMUND TO WIN as they travel to Stuttgart. CLICK HERE to back Borussia Dortmund to win with Sky Bet Sure, Dortmund's away form is a slight concern with three defeats from their last four in all competitions, but they all came against a good level of opposition. Leipzig knocked them out of the cup, Bayern secured a 4-2 success with a goalie error sending them on their way and Chelsea were enjoying a decent run under Graham Potter at that stage.

Looking across the season, Dortmund have had little issue in getting past those sides at the bottom end of the table. They are unbeaten in their nine games against those currently 13th or lower. That includes a comfortable 5-0 hammering of Stuttgart - with Dortmund holding a commanding 3-0 lead at the break and finding themselves ahead in the second minute. The hosts have failed to beat anyone currently sat 11th or above in their 18 games so far, with 13 of those ending in defeat. An AWAY WIN is value here.

