Köln v Bochum

Bochum are enduring a torrid time, losing seven of their last eight as they've slid to bottom of the Bundesliga table.

Remarkably, their only win in that run was a 5-2 hammering of Hoffenheim. It's far from brilliant though, and they will at least be hopeful of survival based on the fact that one point separates them and Hertha in 14th.

Despite defeat in their last home game, Köln's recent form in front of their own supporters has been strong. They were unbeaten in four before the loss against Wolfsburg - three of which were victories.

It's therefore no surprise to see them odds-on here, but the eye-catching play comes in the 16/1 best price on JULIAN CHABOT TO SCORE ANYTIME.

I backed him (unsuccessfully) a couple of weeks ago, but I still hold enough confidence in performances to go in again at generous odds.

Bochum are bad at everything, but defending set-pieces is certainly up there. The underlying numbers are far from favourable with only Augsburg and Wolfsburg conceding a higher set-piece xGA across the course of the season so far.

Naturally, the amount of chances faced adds into this, but we can expect to see Köln rack up the corner count. They'll view this as a game where they can win with goals.

After all, they took ten corners in that defeat to Wolfsburg, and they should be on the front foot throughout. Chabot will get opportunities to contribute in attack.

He wins an average of 4.3 aerial duels per match - the highest in this Köln squad - while also posting at least one shot in two of his last three league outings.

Köln centre-back Nikola Soldo had two shots when the sides last met. They were high quality chances equating to 0.57 xG, and we can expect to see his replacement CHABOT get some efforts on goal.