Frankfurt v Werder Bremen

Frankfurt are right in the hunt for a European place this season, sat sixth after 20 games, and that makes me think they will go strong here even with a Champions League game upcoming in midweek.

That wasn't the case last season, as they prioritised the Europa League over the Bundesliga - which worked given they went on to win the tournament - but Die Adler didn't get off to anywhere near as good a start as they have this season, so I expect them to juggle both.

They were poor last weekend against FC Köln, but have impressed since the restart, winning both home games by a 3-0 margin against bottom-half teams, while drawing away at both Freiburg and Bayern Munich, who are both in the top four.

At home they have averaged 1.90 xGF per game this season, and up against a poor travelling Werder side, they can rack up the goals and a win here.

With the price about the hosts short though, we pivot to the goalscorer markets, where RANDAL KOLO MUANI TO SCORE ANYTIME appeals.

Only FC Köln's Ellyes Skhiri has scored more goals than Muani since the restart, with his xG/95 average of 0.46 post-World Cup highlighting his propensity to sniff out good scoring chances.