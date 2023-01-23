Schalke v RB Leipzig

TV: Sky Sports Mix

17:30 GMT, Tuesday

RB Leipzig's return to competitive action was a largely uninspiring one. Their home contest against Bayern welcomed back the Bundesliga following two months off - with that lack of football evident as neither side could truly get a grip on the game.

They did get a point at least, and a trip to Schalke gives them the opportunity to secure their first win of 2023. Die Königsblauen are bottom of the Bundesliga table with just nine points gained from their 16 games so far.

Schalke saw a 3-0 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in their first game back and we can expect a similar outcome here given the contrast in quality - even with Leipzig continuing to suffer from the absence of Christopher Nkunku due to injury.

The attack shouldn't suffer given the quality they have - with Timo Werner adapting back to life in Germany well following his move back in the summer - and they will see this as a chance to score.

At a best price of 2/1, there is appeal in taking LEIPZIG TO SCORE 3+ GOALS in Tuesday's early game.

Since Marco Rose took charge, Leipzig have a great record of finding the net against those at the bottom - they're not missing the opportunity to do so.

They've scored at least three in games against Augsburg, Bochum, Hertha Berlin and Hoffenheim prior to the break, posting strong underlying numbers in each.

The total of 13 goals in that quartet of contests came from 10.4 xG, which is a promising sign when we factor in how poor this Schalke defence has also been.

They've conceded 35 from a lower 26.7 xGA but that still means they're averaging 1.67 xGA per game. Bayern had two goals and 1.55 xG, Dortmund scored one from 2.28 xG while Union Berlin netted six goals from a remarkably low 0.75 xG.