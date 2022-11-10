Borussia Mönchengladbach v Borussia Dortmund

TV: Sky Sports Mix

19:30 GMT, Friday

This is a treat of a contest for a Friday night, a Mönchengladbach side who have been good at home welcome Borussia Dortmund.

Daniel Farke's men have won five of their seven games in front of their own supporters - the fifth-best record - while the 14.3 xG they've created in these games only bettered by three teams.

Dortmund have seen more losses than wins on the road, so even with Mönchengladbach's struggles recently, they can hold confidence here.

Goalscorers have been a route to success for us in this column in recent weeks, and I'm happy to take MARCUS THURAM ANYTIME at a best price of 21/20.

Thuram got an assist in midweek, but his scoring form throughout the course of the season has been excellent.

He's netted 12 goals in 16 games across all competitions, with nine of those coming in 14 Bundesliga contests. He's also averaging an impressive 0.60 xG per game.

Dortmund are averaging 1.60 xGA per away league game this season, so we can expect Mönchengladbach to have opportunities to score.

Thuram should be involved with those, and he represents great value to find the net.