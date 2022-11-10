Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
World Cup
Latest Odds
Our best bets from the Bundesliga

Bundesliga tips, best bets, predictions and previews: Matchday 15 picks

By Tom Carnduff
15:54 · THU November 10, 2022

Tom Carnduff is +18.54pts profit across the last four matchdays of the Bundesliga. Don't miss his selections for the latest action.

Football betting tips: Bundesliga

1pt Marcus Thuram to score anytime in Mönchengladbach v Dortmund at 21/10 (Unibet)

1pt Jamal Musiala to score anytime in Schalke v Bayern Munich at 6/4 (Betfair, Paddy Power)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Football offer > https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-5-get-20?sba_promo=ACQB5G20&dcmp=SL_ACQ_B5G20&aff=688

Borussia Mönchengladbach v Borussia Dortmund

  • TV: Sky Sports Mix
  • 19:30 GMT, Friday

This is a treat of a contest for a Friday night, a Mönchengladbach side who have been good at home welcome Borussia Dortmund.

Daniel Farke's men have won five of their seven games in front of their own supporters - the fifth-best record - while the 14.3 xG they've created in these games only bettered by three teams.

Dortmund have seen more losses than wins on the road, so even with Mönchengladbach's struggles recently, they can hold confidence here.

Goalscorers have been a route to success for us in this column in recent weeks, and I'm happy to take MARCUS THURAM ANYTIME at a best price of 21/20.

Thuram got an assist in midweek, but his scoring form throughout the course of the season has been excellent.

He's netted 12 goals in 16 games across all competitions, with nine of those coming in 14 Bundesliga contests. He's also averaging an impressive 0.60 xG per game.

Dortmund are averaging 1.60 xGA per away league game this season, so we can expect Mönchengladbach to have opportunities to score.

Thuram should be involved with those, and he represents great value to find the net.

World Cup guide button - DELETE CAPTION

Schalke v Bayern Munich

  • TV: Sky Sports Football
  • 17:30 GMT, Saturday

Bayern will head into the World Cup break as leaders in the Bundesliga table - regardless of what happens leading up to this game.

Julian Nagelsmann's men have won their last nine games in all competitions, and that's bad news for Schalke despite the fact that they won in midweek.

They had lost their previous seven games, and we can expect the same outcome in Saturday's late kick-off.

There's a host of names to choose from to back in this game, but it's difficult to turn down the 6/4 available on JAMAL MUSIALA TO SCORE ANYTIME.

The attacking midfielder is actually Bayern's top scorer in the Bundesliga this season, with nine goals coming across his 13 appearances.

He's also on a run of scoring in each of his last four games, and injury issues in the attacking department means that he should get plenty of minutes again in this game.

Musiala is averaging 0.54 xG per Bundesliga game, that coming from a 3.30 shots average. In short, he's seeing plenty of chances to score and he is taking them.

That's good news against a Schalke side conceding an average of 14.8 shots per game, that has led to 30 goals conceded, the second-most in Germany's top-flight.

Bundesliga: Weekend best bets

  • 1pt Marcus Thuram to score anytime in Mönchengladbach v Dortmund at 21/10 (Unibet)
  • 1pt Jamal Musiala to score anytime in Schalke v Bayern Munich at 6/4 (Betfair, Paddy Power)

Odds correct at 1545 GMT (10/11/22)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS