Tom Carnduff is +18.54pts profit across the last four matchdays of the Bundesliga. Don't miss his selections for the latest action.
1pt Marcus Thuram to score anytime in Mönchengladbach v Dortmund at 21/10 (Unibet)
1pt Jamal Musiala to score anytime in Schalke v Bayern Munich at 6/4 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
This is a treat of a contest for a Friday night, a Mönchengladbach side who have been good at home welcome Borussia Dortmund.
Daniel Farke's men have won five of their seven games in front of their own supporters - the fifth-best record - while the 14.3 xG they've created in these games only bettered by three teams.
Dortmund have seen more losses than wins on the road, so even with Mönchengladbach's struggles recently, they can hold confidence here.
Goalscorers have been a route to success for us in this column in recent weeks, and I'm happy to take MARCUS THURAM ANYTIME at a best price of 21/20.
Thuram got an assist in midweek, but his scoring form throughout the course of the season has been excellent.
He's netted 12 goals in 16 games across all competitions, with nine of those coming in 14 Bundesliga contests. He's also averaging an impressive 0.60 xG per game.
Dortmund are averaging 1.60 xGA per away league game this season, so we can expect Mönchengladbach to have opportunities to score.
Thuram should be involved with those, and he represents great value to find the net.
Bayern will head into the World Cup break as leaders in the Bundesliga table - regardless of what happens leading up to this game.
Julian Nagelsmann's men have won their last nine games in all competitions, and that's bad news for Schalke despite the fact that they won in midweek.
They had lost their previous seven games, and we can expect the same outcome in Saturday's late kick-off.
There's a host of names to choose from to back in this game, but it's difficult to turn down the 6/4 available on JAMAL MUSIALA TO SCORE ANYTIME.
The attacking midfielder is actually Bayern's top scorer in the Bundesliga this season, with nine goals coming across his 13 appearances.
He's also on a run of scoring in each of his last four games, and injury issues in the attacking department means that he should get plenty of minutes again in this game.
Musiala is averaging 0.54 xG per Bundesliga game, that coming from a 3.30 shots average. In short, he's seeing plenty of chances to score and he is taking them.
That's good news against a Schalke side conceding an average of 14.8 shots per game, that has led to 30 goals conceded, the second-most in Germany's top-flight.
Odds correct at 1545 GMT (10/11/22)
