With five winners from the last five selections, returning +13.04pts profit, Tom Carnduff picks out his best bets for the midweek games.

Football betting tips: Bundesliga 1.5pts Christopher Nkunku to score anytime in RB Leipzig v Freiburg at 7/4 (bet365) 1pt Niklas Süle to score anytime in Wolfsburg v Dortmund at 20/1 (VBet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Wolfsburg v Dortmund TV: Sky Sports Football

17:30 GMT, Tuesday The Englische Woche begins with what should be a brilliant game between two sides who have been in form in the Bundesliga. Wolfsburg meet Dortmund with the hosts still holding aspirations of finishing the European places despite sitting 11th in the Bundesliga table. A win here moves them to within two points of the top-six. This is a contest well worth watching, and it's one that has the potential for goals given the strength that both have demonstrated in attack. We've had plenty of profit from backing goalscorers, and I'm happy to gamble on a huge 20/1 for NIKLAS SÜLE TO SCORE ANYTIME here. CLICK HERE to back Niklas Süle to score anytime with Sky Bet He was a successful 50/1 each-way tip when netting first for Bayern Munich last season, and there are a couple of reasons as to why we're happy to back him again now he's at Dortmund. The first of which is that he's set to line-up as a right-back again in a back-four. He's done that in the last three games - leading to a total of four shots and a goal.

The above shot map highlights the position of those - coming from distance and highlighting how advanced he can find himself in this set-up. The second reason is due to Wolfsburg's issues defending set-piece situations. While Dortmund haven't exactly been prolific from them, the opposition's problems could see them strike. Only Augsburg have a higher set-piece xGA than Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga this season. They can consider themselves somewhat fortunate that they've only conceded three this way. If we exclude his first three appearances of the season, all of which came off the bench, Süle has seen seven shots across his seven outings - with five of those coming in games at right-back. A few players are of interest in this market, but SÜLE represents a fun play that could deliver at a huge price.

RB Leipzig v Freiburg TV: Sky Sports Mix

19:30 GMT, Tuesday Leipzig will be satisfied with their position in the Bundesliga table after their poor start to the season - they sit 6th after 13 games just three points off Dortmund in 4th. Freiburg are currently, ahead of the midweek fixtures, the main challenger to Bayern Munich with just one point separate them and the Bavarian giants. Die Roten Bullen have established themselves as the best home team in the division, with five wins and a draw on their tally from six games in front of their own supporters. They are odds-on to win again here, but I'm hugely surprised to see a price of 7/4 available on CHRISTOPHER NKUNKU TO SCORE ANYTIME. CLICK HERE to back Christopher Nkunku to score anytime with Sky Bet We tipped him last week and he delivered, and it's too difficult to ignore when odds as generous as this are available given his red-hot form. The forward has scored six goals in his last five contests, with his domestic total of 11 meaning he is currently the top scorer in the Bundesliga. That's right, you're getting 7/4 on the Bundesliga's top goalscorer finding the net for the league's best home team. Freiburg will provide a tricky test but Leipzig have found form once again. Backing NKUNKU to continue his run is the value play.

