Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Breeders Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
World Cup
Latest Odds
Our best bets from the Bundesliga

Bundesliga tips, best bets, predictions and previews: Matchday 14 picks

By Tom Carnduff
15:45 · MON November 07, 2022

With five winners from the last five selections, returning +13.04pts profit, Tom Carnduff picks out his best bets for the midweek games.

Football betting tips: Bundesliga

1.5pts Christopher Nkunku to score anytime in RB Leipzig v Freiburg at 7/4 (bet365)

1pt Niklas Süle to score anytime in Wolfsburg v Dortmund at 20/1 (VBet)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Football offer > https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-5-get-20?sba_promo=ACQB5G20&dcmp=SL_ACQ_B5G20&aff=688

Wolfsburg v Dortmund

  • TV: Sky Sports Football
  • 17:30 GMT, Tuesday

The Englische Woche begins with what should be a brilliant game between two sides who have been in form in the Bundesliga.

Wolfsburg meet Dortmund with the hosts still holding aspirations of finishing the European places despite sitting 11th in the Bundesliga table. A win here moves them to within two points of the top-six.

This is a contest well worth watching, and it's one that has the potential for goals given the strength that both have demonstrated in attack.

We've had plenty of profit from backing goalscorers, and I'm happy to gamble on a huge 20/1 for NIKLAS SÜLE TO SCORE ANYTIME here.

He was a successful 50/1 each-way tip when netting first for Bayern Munich last season, and there are a couple of reasons as to why we're happy to back him again now he's at Dortmund.

The first of which is that he's set to line-up as a right-back again in a back-four. He's done that in the last three games - leading to a total of four shots and a goal.

Niklas Sule last three games

The above shot map highlights the position of those - coming from distance and highlighting how advanced he can find himself in this set-up.

The second reason is due to Wolfsburg's issues defending set-piece situations. While Dortmund haven't exactly been prolific from them, the opposition's problems could see them strike.

Only Augsburg have a higher set-piece xGA than Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga this season. They can consider themselves somewhat fortunate that they've only conceded three this way.

If we exclude his first three appearances of the season, all of which came off the bench, Süle has seen seven shots across his seven outings - with five of those coming in games at right-back.

A few players are of interest in this market, but SÜLE represents a fun play that could deliver at a huge price.

World Cup guide button - DELETE CAPTION

RB Leipzig v Freiburg

  • TV: Sky Sports Mix
  • 19:30 GMT, Tuesday

Leipzig will be satisfied with their position in the Bundesliga table after their poor start to the season - they sit 6th after 13 games just three points off Dortmund in 4th.

Freiburg are currently, ahead of the midweek fixtures, the main challenger to Bayern Munich with just one point separate them and the Bavarian giants.

Die Roten Bullen have established themselves as the best home team in the division, with five wins and a draw on their tally from six games in front of their own supporters.

They are odds-on to win again here, but I'm hugely surprised to see a price of 7/4 available on CHRISTOPHER NKUNKU TO SCORE ANYTIME.

We tipped him last week and he delivered, and it's too difficult to ignore when odds as generous as this are available given his red-hot form.

The forward has scored six goals in his last five contests, with his domestic total of 11 meaning he is currently the top scorer in the Bundesliga.

That's right, you're getting 7/4 on the Bundesliga's top goalscorer finding the net for the league's best home team.

Freiburg will provide a tricky test but Leipzig have found form once again. Backing NKUNKU to continue his run is the value play.

Bundesliga: Midweek best bets

  • 1.5pts Christopher Nkunku to score anytime in RB Leipzig v Freiburg at 7/4 (bet365)
  • 1pt Niklas Süle to score anytime in Wolfsburg v Dortmund at 20/1 (VBet)

Odds correct at 1400 BST (07/11/22)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS