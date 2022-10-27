After two winners from two on MD11, Tom Carnduff has found three goalscorers to back for the latest round of Bundesliga fixtures.

Football betting tips: Bundesliga 1pt Niclas Füllkrug to score anytime in Werder Bremen v Hertha Berlin at 11/8 (Unibet) 1pt Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to score anytime in Bayern Munich v Mainz at 7/5 (bet365) 1pt Jude Bellingham to score anytime in Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Dortmund at 13/2 (William Hill)

Werder Bremen v Hertha Berlin 19:30 BST, Friday

TV: Sky Sports Mix Werder Bremen's positive start to the season has suffered a mini-blip as they have lost their last two, but they will welcome a home contest against Hertha Berlin as they look to return to winning ways. The hosts have demonstrated their strength in attack, with only Bayern Munich, Eintracht Frankfurt, RB Leipzig scoring more goals - with 20 coming from 16.3 xG. There is appeal in backing this team to keep firing and the 11/8 on NICLAS FÜLLKRUG TO SCORE ANYTIME looks too generous, with this selection looking like an odds-on shot based on form so far. CLICK HERE to back Niclas Füllkrug to score anytime with Sky Bet Füllkrug has seen a brilliant return rate this season, with eight goals and two assists posted across his 11 games so far.

That has come from 7.30 xG so the chances are matching the tallies, with a very strong 0.66 xG/95 alongside 3.14 shots and 1.17 efforts on target. Bremen's home form does need to improve, but they have at least been scoring with half of their goals coming in front of their own supporters. The trend is the same with Füllkrug, who has netted four of his eight in familiar surroundings. Against this Hertha side, the value comes in backing him to get his ninth of the campaign. Bayern Munich v Mainz 14:30 BST, Saturday Bayern Munich's fine form in the Champions League continued on Wednesday night with victory over Barcelona. They've stabilised things following a shaky patch of form in September and are back on the right path for a push back to the top of the Bundesliga. Mainz beat Bayern last season, but this game taking place in Munich should see Julian Nagelsmann's side emerge with all three points. Mainz actually boast the best away record in the division so far with 12 points gained from their six contests on the road. However, eight of their 13 goals against have been in these games. It's well worth targeting a player in form here and taking ERIC MAXIM CHOUPO-MOTING TO SCORE ANYTIME. CLICK HERE to back Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to score anytime with Sky Bet The forward found the net in the win over Barcelona in midweek, stretching his goalscoring run to four games. Five goals have come in that period, as Bayern have found some structure again with an actual striker in the team.

He's only recently come into the starting XI but it means he's averaging 0.32 xG per league game, with 1.80 shots and 1.35 of those on target. Considering Bayern are 2/9 favourites to win, it's a surprise to see 7/5 available on their starting striker netting anytime. Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Dortmund 17:30 BST, Saturday

TV: Sky Sports Football A great selection for the late game on Saturday, both of these teams sit in the top-five following positive seasons so far. Borussia Dortmund will hold confidence given their 0-0 draw with Manchester City in midweek, but Frankfurt's Champions League victory extended their winning run to four games in all competitions. That win over Marseille kept their hopes of progression to the round of 16 alive, while they could even do so as winners of Group D. The outright market is a tricky one to call, but there is appeal in taking the 13/2 best price available on JUDE BELLINGHAM TO SCORE ANYTIME. CLICK HERE to back Jude Bellingham to score anytime with Sky Bet He didn't find the net in midweek but could have easily done so had team mates found him in good shooting positions. The first-half breakaway being the prime example of this.

The midfielder has netted eight goals in 18 games across all competitions this season, but it's odd that only two of those have come in the Bundesliga when we factor in the underlying numbers. Bellingham has been averaging 0.26 xG/95, with 2.44 shots and 0.81 on target. While Frankfurt have been good, they have been conceding goals with their 18 against putting them in the top-half in this statistic. They're also facing a Dortmund side who average 1.76 xG per home game this season, with 1.88 xG in the Bundesliga.

1pt Jude Bellingham to score anytime in Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Dortmund at 13/2 (William Hill) Odds correct at 1050 BST (27/10/22)