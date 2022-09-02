Eintracht Frankfurt v RB Leipzig

17:30 BST, Saturday

TV: Sky Sports Football

An intriguing game in Saturday's late kick-off as RB Leipzig travel to Eintracht Frankfurt.

It's a mixed campaign for both as they find themselves in mid-table. However, contrasting performances means they should be much further apart.

Leipzig have won just one of their first four - that being the 2-0 victory over Wolfsburg last time out. The underlying numbers highlight how they should have won at least two more.

They posted 1.04 xG to Union Berlin's 0.44 yet lost 2-1, while the opening weekend draw at Stuttgart saw an even bigger scoreline in this metric - 2.20 to 0.79 in Leipzig's favour.

Against a Eintracht side struggling to keep clean sheets, they've conceded in every game so far, there is appeal in taking the 21/20 on LEIPZIG TO WIN.

Leipzig's goal difference currently stands at +1, but it's much better on the expected metrics, with their xGD being a much more convincing +4.6.

Eintracht's is negative in both. They are on -4 after four with -3.5 xGD. It's a side who are not so much struggling in attack, but one that can't match the strength that Leipzig bring.

They are the away side here, but Leipzig look the value play with odds-against available.