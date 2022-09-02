Tom Carnduff looks at Matchday 5 of the Bundesliga season, with two results in focus across Saturday and Sunday.
2pts RB Leipzig to beat Eintracht Frankfurt at 21/20 (General)
2pts Borussia Mönchengladbach to beat Mainz at 6/5 (General)
An intriguing game in Saturday's late kick-off as RB Leipzig travel to Eintracht Frankfurt.
It's a mixed campaign for both as they find themselves in mid-table. However, contrasting performances means they should be much further apart.
Leipzig have won just one of their first four - that being the 2-0 victory over Wolfsburg last time out. The underlying numbers highlight how they should have won at least two more.
They posted 1.04 xG to Union Berlin's 0.44 yet lost 2-1, while the opening weekend draw at Stuttgart saw an even bigger scoreline in this metric - 2.20 to 0.79 in Leipzig's favour.
Against a Eintracht side struggling to keep clean sheets, they've conceded in every game so far, there is appeal in taking the 21/20 on LEIPZIG TO WIN.
Leipzig's goal difference currently stands at +1, but it's much better on the expected metrics, with their xGD being a much more convincing +4.6.
Eintracht's is negative in both. They are on -4 after four with -3.5 xGD. It's a side who are not so much struggling in attack, but one that can't match the strength that Leipzig bring.
They are the away side here, but Leipzig look the value play with odds-against available.
It really was the Yann Sommer show as Borussia Mönchengladbach held on for a point away at Bayern Munich.
The goalkeeper made a record number of 19 saves to earn his side the point, frustrating a Bayern attack that would have won comfortably on any other day.
This is Bayern though and ever team seemingly suffers the same sort of showing whenever they visit the Allianz. A return home should be a different story.
Mönchengladbach's two home games so far have seen wins in both, four goals scored and impressive underlying numbers.
They posted 2.59 xG despite scoring just once against Hertha Berlin, while they restricted Hoffenheim to just 0.08 in their 3-1 win on opening weekend.
Home games are going to be important if they are to return to the European mix this season, which is why the 5/4 on MÖNCHENGLADBACH TO WIN provides appeal.
Mainz's start to the season has been decent enough, and they were fairly unlucky to lose 3-0 to Leverkusen last time out, but their two away wins so far have come against teams you'd expect them to beat.
Excluding that game against Bayern, Mönchengladbach's xGD sat at +3.1. That's largely been helped by the showings in their home encounters so far.
