The Bundesliga's title race has suddenly got quite interesting, not that it's of concern to the two teams featuring in Friday night's contest.

Bayern Munich, so dominant in recent years, are hit by significant injuries and questionable form which makes them seem a long distance from the mighty unit we're so accustomed to enduring time and time again.

Perhaps Dortmund finally capitalise, perhaps Freiburg continue their good early season showings. For once, we have reasonable doubts behind Bayern's potential - not that the 1/5 odds with the bookmakers would have you believe that.

And perhaps I was too quick to throw a 'of no concern' about Bremen, Friday's hosts who are four points behind Bayern. Europe's a potential, maybe even a focus at this point, if they can get to the winter break in a similar position.

For Mönchengladbach, it is once again about survival. Already they sit six points adrift of complete safety with seven of their ten games played so far coming against teams eighth or lower - you can't use the tough start excuse as a reason behind their pitiful returns.