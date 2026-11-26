Football betting tips: Bundesliga
1.5pts Over 4.5 Borussia Mönchengladbach corners at 7/5 (General Price)
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The Bundesliga's title race has suddenly got quite interesting, not that it's of concern to the two teams featuring in Friday night's contest.
Bayern Munich, so dominant in recent years, are hit by significant injuries and questionable form which makes them seem a long distance from the mighty unit we're so accustomed to enduring time and time again.
Perhaps Dortmund finally capitalise, perhaps Freiburg continue their good early season showings. For once, we have reasonable doubts behind Bayern's potential - not that the 1/5 odds with the bookmakers would have you believe that.
And perhaps I was too quick to throw a 'of no concern' about Bremen, Friday's hosts who are four points behind Bayern. Europe's a potential, maybe even a focus at this point, if they can get to the winter break in a similar position.
For Mönchengladbach, it is once again about survival. Already they sit six points adrift of complete safety with seven of their ten games played so far coming against teams eighth or lower - you can't use the tough start excuse as a reason behind their pitiful returns.
Werder Bremen vs Borussia Mönchengladbach
- Kick-off: Friday, 19:30 GMT
- TV: BBC iPlayer, Bundesliga YouTube
- Live odds, form and stats
It's tough not to view Bremen as an attractive pick for any accumulators spanning the weekend given their price. They're made an 8/11 chance despite being unbeaten in their first five at home with four of those being wins.
Mönchengladbach's managerial change has offered some encouraging signs but the bar was so low that they don't strike you as anything particularly impressive.
In all honesty so many of the markets offer little value or anything which is appealing enough, but I am happy to side with the 7/5 on OVER 4.5 MÖNCHENGLADBACH CORNERS given the potential game state.
This is a side likely to trail given the superior showings of their opponents. It's partly why they've been reliable corner takers throughout the course of the season (under both sets of management) and I'd expect that to continue on Friday night.
They had seven against Dortmund last time out, with five coming in the away win over Stuttgart - their only league success of the season.
Another positive in this market is their somewhat consistent nature in this market. It's not like a large one-off tally impacts the numbers, they've been seeing at least a few in each outing.
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