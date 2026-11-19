- Tom Carnduff's Fussball am Freitag 25/26: Staked: 64.5pts | Returned: 80.72pts | P/L: +16.22pts | ROI: 25%
- Tom Carnduff's Fussball am Freitag 26/27: Staked: 24.5pts | Returned: 22.6pts | P/L: -1.9pts | ROI: -8%
Football betting tips: Bundesliga
2pts Over 7.5 Bayern Munich corners at 11/10 (General)
1pt Over 9.5 Bayern Munich corners at 11/4 (General)
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The stop-start nature of the Bundesliga continued with the November international break bringing a halt to all top level football across Europe.
Germany's top-flight now embarks on a month-long stretch before stopping for a few weeks over the Christmas period, with Bayern Munich set to be a regular feature for Friday night viewers in the UK.
Three of the five slots before Santa arrives feature the reigning champions. All of those being at home should mean we'll be watching Harry Kane thriving once again.
This week sees them hosting a Köln outfit battling to move away from the wrong end of the Bundesliga table. Just two points separates them and the bottom three as no wins have arrived in their last four league contests. Rather worryingly for them, they're yet to play a side currently in top four.
Bayern are 1/14 to win the game. Over 4.5 goals is an odds-on price. Anything other than a long evening for the visitors will come as a surprise.
Bayern Munich vs Köln
- Kick-off: Friday, 19:30 GMT
- TV: BBC iPlayer, Bundesliga YouTube
- Live odds, form and stats
The game state may not be there but the expected approaches to the game could be good for CORNERS.
Köln are one of the Bundesliga's more passive teams out of possession. They're happy to sit deeper when required and that is good in this market.
Bayern are prolific corner takers anyway. They average 8.56 per game and their input is the driving force behind games where the match corner count is backed. At the prices available though, it may be worth focusing on just the home side instead.
Looking at games against opponents with similar pressing statistics to Köln, Bayern took nine corners in a 2-2 draw away at Augsburg, with the same amount coming as they thrashed Union Berlin 7-0. The 0-0 draw with Schalke returned 11.
A few bookmakers go 11/10 on OVER 7.5 CORNERS for BAYERN, with OVER 9.5 also worth a look at 11/4.
They're high lines for individual teams by usual standards but we have to also consider Bayern's expected dominance in the contest. There's more appeal in siding with Bayern to take 8+ than both teams combining for 11+ at a lower price (10/11).
Vincent Kompany returns to the touchline following recent health problems and he should be witnessing his side in complete control from start to finish.
Köln's aim will be to frustrate as much as possible. Blocked shots and crosses, deflected passes and well-timed tackles or interceptions are all key ingredients for Bayern to run up their corner count.
What we lose in competitive game state, we gain in contrasting approaches.
Odds correct at 13:45 GMT (19/11/26)
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