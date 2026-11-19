The stop-start nature of the Bundesliga continued with the November international break bringing a halt to all top level football across Europe.

Germany's top-flight now embarks on a month-long stretch before stopping for a few weeks over the Christmas period, with Bayern Munich set to be a regular feature for Friday night viewers in the UK.

Three of the five slots before Santa arrives feature the reigning champions. All of those being at home should mean we'll be watching Harry Kane thriving once again.

This week sees them hosting a Köln outfit battling to move away from the wrong end of the Bundesliga table. Just two points separates them and the bottom three as no wins have arrived in their last four league contests. Rather worryingly for them, they're yet to play a side currently in top four.

Bayern are 1/14 to win the game. Over 4.5 goals is an odds-on price. Anything other than a long evening for the visitors will come as a surprise.