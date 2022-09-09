Bayern Munich secured victory in their Champions League midweek encounter against Inter, and they return to Bundesliga action by welcoming Stuttgart.

The visitors have been inconsistent in terms of performances, lucky to secure a point against Schalke and really unlucky not to get more than one against Köln.

Bayern have, unsurprisingly, started the season in great fashion. They have suffered back-to-back 1-1 draws in the league though - a disaster by Bayern's usual high levels.

They probably should have beaten Union though, and against Mönchengladbach they ran into a record-breaking Yann Sommer performance.

We can expect victory here, although at 1/9 there simply is no appeal in any outright market. Instead, we're looking at the goalscorers and taking JOSHUA KIMMICH TO SCORE ANYTIME.

He's firmly established himself as one of the top midfielders in the game. Naturally in a holding role, he's been superb in terms of attacking under Julian Nagelsmann this season.

Kimmich has scored twice this season, with nine shots and a 0.09 xG average per game. That's low, but demonstrates his ability to make the most of opportunities from distance.

He had a huge total of four shots on target against Inter on Wednesday. All of his five efforts came from outside the area, totalling 0.19 xG.

It's 10/1 that he scores from outside the area, which is worth considering if you want something bigger, but the 5/1 is more than good enough to provide appeal.