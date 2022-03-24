Saka has become the latest to leave the group taking on Switzerland and the Ivory Coast after returning a positive coronavirus result.

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate has had to deal with a number of withdrawals since naming his 25-man squad last Thursday.

A statement from the Football Association read: “Bukayo Saka has left the England camp having tested positive for Covid-19.

“The Arsenal player had been isolating from the rest of the squad at St George’s Park since Wednesday and has now returned home.

“No further replacements are planned with a squad of 24 in place for the forthcoming fixtures.”

Saka tweeted: “I am gutted to withdraw from @England camp but I have tested positive for Covid-19 and I will be isolating until I am negative.

“I’ll be supporting the boys from home this weekend and I can’t wait to be being back doing what I love soon”