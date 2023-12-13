Brighton vs Marseille betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Both teams have already qualified, so it is a winner-takes-all scenario, whoever finishes top goes straight to the round of 16 and the loser has to slug it out in the round of 32, potentially facing a Champions League dropout over two-legs. Amidst a hectic schedule, and an ever growing injury list, Roberto De Zerbi would snap your hand off at the opportunity to play two fewer games. Considering this, the Italian manager will likely field a strong side on the south coast on Thursday.

What are the best bets? Marseille come into this clash having won each of their last four games, with this run has also seen four red cards. Les Olympiens took the spoils in a seven goal thriller with Ajax in their last game on the continent and have been pretty obliging on the goals front all campaign.

After Gennaro Gattuso replaced Jacques Abardonado, you would have thought the more former defensive midfielder would have tightened things up a bit. This hasn’t proved to be the case, the 2-0 victory in Athens was the only Europa League game involving Marseille that did not see at least four goals. Brighton’s games often see a fair few goals as well, 42 scored and 33 conceded in 22 games to be exact. CLICK HERE to back Over 2.5 goals and both teams to score with Sky Bet At a shade of odds on, OVER 2.5 GOALS AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE looks too large to ignore.

BuildABet @ 19/1 Marseille to win

Both teams to score

Joao Pedro to score anytime CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet The last meeting saw the honours shared in a four goal thriller with the Seagulls coming from two goals down and having seen the resurgence of Marseille under Gattuso their price to win on Thursday seems a little large.

Given the circumstances, backing the away side to edge a goal-laden affair appeals and putting Joao Pedro to score anytime boosts the odds nicely. The Brazilian has bagged 10 goals in all competitions this campaign, half of which have come on the continent.

Team News Brighton have seven confirmed absentees but no fresh injury concerns. Joel Veltman is back available and will likely start at right back at the expense of James Milner. Kaoru Mitoma and Billy Gilmore had to settle for cameo’s from the bench against Burnley at the weekend but the pair will be hoping for starting roles on Thursday. Joao Pedro will also likely play alongside Evan Ferguson. As for the visitors, Gattuso may go for a four man defence. This could see Jonathan Clauss start at right back despite getting sent off in Ligue One at the weekend.

Elsewhere, Iliman Ndiaye should partner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang upfront, the latter has scored seven goals and set up a further three in his last four appearances.