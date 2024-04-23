Brighton vs Manchester City betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

2.5pts Kevin De Bruyne to score or assist at 5/6 (Sky Bet)
The Premier League title is in Manchester City’s hands and given this would be an unprecedented fourth in a row, those are pretty safe hands to be in.
As I write, Arsenal (play Chelsea Tuesday) and Liverpool (play Everton Wednesday) are a point ahead. City have a game in-hand though which puts them in the driving seat at odds of 8/13 before a ball is kicked in midweek.
Pep Guardiola’s side have only lost once since the beginning of October domestically and taken 55 points from the 72 on offer over that period.
Combine this form with the way they have romped down the back nine in their last three title winning campaigns and it is hard to dispute their odds on price for another title.
Next up for the Cityzens is an out of sorts Brighton.
The Seagulls are four without a win and their manager Roberto De Zerbi is eyeing up a summer exit.
Man City are 2/5 to score 2+ goals, a feat they have managed in 22 of their 28 games against sides below them.
As for Brighton, their seven games against the top four have seen them ship 17 goals in total and at least two in every single one.
Without Erling Haaland, KEVIN DE BRUYNE will shoulder the brunt creative burden, not a responsibility he shirks.
The midfielder has had a hand in nine goals in 752 minutes of game time this term. This means he is averaging a goal contribution every 84 minutes.
At 5/6 backing him TO SCORE OR ASSIST seems an obvious way in on the South Coast.
The main play is one or the other but if you are after something a bit chunkier why not combine Kevin De Bruyne to score and assist on Thursday, something he has managed in two of his 12 top flight appearances this term.
A lesser known facet of the Belgian’s game is his aggression, De Bruyne has two cards to his name and committed two fouls in four of his last five appearances.
Brighton are blighted with injuries as 10 players are ruled out of Thursday’s match.
Pervis Estupinan is one of the latest editions to the treatment room as he hobbled off in the draw with Burnley. Igor Julio should slot at left back.
Former Manchester United frontman Danny Welbeck should lead the line.
Phil Foden and Haaland were not spotted in City’s training on Tuesday sparking speculation of their availability on the South Coast, both are expected to miss out.
Julien Alvarez should spearhead the visitors attack and Jack Grealish on the left in their absence.
John Stones, however, was on the grass and should partner Ruben Dias in the heart of defence.
Brighton: Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Igor; Gross, Baleba; Adingra, Moder, Pedro; Welbeck
Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Doku, De Bruyne, Grealish; Alvarez
Odds correct at 1500 BST (23/04/24)
