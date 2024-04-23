Brighton vs Manchester City betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

The Premier League title is in Manchester City’s hands and given this would be an unprecedented fourth in a row, those are pretty safe hands to be in. As I write, Arsenal (play Chelsea Tuesday) and Liverpool (play Everton Wednesday) are a point ahead. City have a game in-hand though which puts them in the driving seat at odds of 8/13 before a ball is kicked in midweek. Pep Guardiola’s side have only lost once since the beginning of October domestically and taken 55 points from the 72 on offer over that period.

Combine this form with the way they have romped down the back nine in their last three title winning campaigns and it is hard to dispute their odds on price for another title. Next up for the Cityzens is an out of sorts Brighton. The Seagulls are four without a win and their manager Roberto De Zerbi is eyeing up a summer exit.

What are the best bets? Man City are 2/5 to score 2+ goals, a feat they have managed in 22 of their 28 games against sides below them. As for Brighton, their seven games against the top four have seen them ship 17 goals in total and at least two in every single one. Without Erling Haaland, KEVIN DE BRUYNE will shoulder the brunt creative burden, not a responsibility he shirks.

The midfielder has had a hand in nine goals in 752 minutes of game time this term. This means he is averaging a goal contribution every 84 minutes. At 5/6 backing him TO SCORE OR ASSIST seems an obvious way in on the South Coast. CLICK HERE to back Kevin De Bruyne to score or assist with Sky Bet

BuildABet @ 47/1 Kevin De Bruyne to score anytime

Kevin De Bruyne 1+ assist

Kevin De Bruyne 2+ fouls CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet The main play is one or the other but if you are after something a bit chunkier why not combine Kevin De Bruyne to score and assist on Thursday, something he has managed in two of his 12 top flight appearances this term. A lesser known facet of the Belgian’s game is his aggression, De Bruyne has two cards to his name and committed two fouls in four of his last five appearances.

Team news Brighton are blighted with injuries as 10 players are ruled out of Thursday’s match. Pervis Estupinan is one of the latest editions to the treatment room as he hobbled off in the draw with Burnley. Igor Julio should slot at left back. Former Manchester United frontman Danny Welbeck should lead the line.

John Stones is training with the Man City squad ahead of their Premier League game against Brighton on Thursday ✅



Erling Haaland and Phil Foden are both absent ❌ pic.twitter.com/u6ovidB2tR — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 23, 2024

Phil Foden and Haaland were not spotted in City’s training on Tuesday sparking speculation of their availability on the South Coast, both are expected to miss out. Julien Alvarez should spearhead the visitors attack and Jack Grealish on the left in their absence. John Stones, however, was on the grass and should partner Ruben Dias in the heart of defence.

Predicted line-ups Brighton: Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Igor; Gross, Baleba; Adingra, Moder, Pedro; Welbeck Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Doku, De Bruyne, Grealish; Alvarez

Match facts Brighton have lost 11 of their 13 Premier League games against Manchester City (W1 D1), though each of their four points earned against the Citizens in the competition have come across their last three home games against them (W1 D1 L1).

Man City have scored in all 13 of their Premier League games against Brighton – they’ve only faced Bournemouth (14) more often in the competition while scoring in every game.

Both times Manchester City have failed to beat Brighton in the Premier League have come in a midweek game at the Amex Stadium – they lost 3-2 in May 2021 (Tuesday) and drew 1-1 in May 2023 (Wednesday), though had already been confirmed as champions both times.

Brighton have failed to score in all three of their midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) Premier League games so far in 2024, drawing 0-0 with both West Ham and Brentford and losing 4-0 to Luton.

Manchester City have won 17 of their 19 midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) Premier League games over the last three seasons, with the exceptions being a 1-1 draw at Brighton (May 2023) and a 1-0 loss at Aston Villa (December 2023).

Since beating Sheffield United 5-0 in February, Brighton have scored just four goals in their last seven Premier League games. The Seagulls are also winless in each of their last four (D2 L2).

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 17 Premier League games (W13 D4), last having a longer run within the same season between November and March in 2020-21 (19).

Brighton’s 3-0 defeat against Arsenal in their last Premier League home game ended a 12-game unbeaten run for the Seagulls at the Amex Stadium in the league (W6 D6). They last lost consecutive home league games in November/December 2022 (including defeat to Arsenal), while they last lost consecutive home league games in the same month in March 2022.

Against no side has Man City’s Phil Foden scored more Premier League goals than he has against Brighton, netting six in his last seven such appearances against the Seagulls. His next goal will be his 50th in the Premier League.

Seven of Kevin De Bruyne’s nine Premier League goal involvements for Man City this season have come in his six away appearances (all 3 goals, plus 4 assists). He’s averaging a goal or assist every 43 minutes on the road in the league this term.