Brighton vs Brentford betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

What a curious first half to the season it's been for Brentford. To be good at home and bad away is nothing new, to be the Premier League's best at the former and worst at the latter is highly unusual. As for Brighton, there were signs in the early part of this season that despite his tender years Fabian Hurzeler was to bring a level of maturity to their play that was often lacking under the gung-ho Roberto De Zerbi.

Fabian Hürzeler's side have struggled of late, and struggled to pick up wins at home all season

But four clean sheets across his opening 10 matches have been followed by none across the next 10. The attacking football encouraged by Hurzeler's predecessor remained in that initial period, with 30 goals scored in the German's first 15 games. But Albion have found the net only six times in their last five fixtures, all of which they've failed to win.

What are the best bets? Much has been made of the Bees' contrasting fortunes, less about the nature of their contrasting schedules. It's no simplification to say Thomas Frank's side have essentially played the bottom half at home and top half away. In that context W7 D1 L1 versus W0 D1 L6 begins to make a little more sense.

Could Thomas Frank's side end their barren away run?

They now head to an out-of-form Brighton side who have struggled at home this season, winning only three of their eight league games. Curiously, those wins all came against established 'big six' opponents Manchester United, Tottenham and Manchester City. Even in those fixtures Albion didn't exactly waltz to victory. A stoppage-time winner was needed against United, and they were forced to come from two goals and a goal down against Spurs and City respectively. There could hardly be a better opportunity for BRENTFORD to break their duck which is why at the prices I'm prepared to back them to WIN and in the DOUBLE CHANCE at appropriately balanced stakes. CLICK HERE to back Brentford to win with Sky Bet

CLICK HERE to back Brentford-Draw (double chance) with Sky Bet Ipswich, Wolves and Southampton have all left The Amex with a point this season, while Crystal Palace took all three in its most recent fixture. Brentford haven't been totally hopeless on their travels, drawing at Everton in late November despite playing more than half the game with 10 men and only being denied victory at Fulham by two stunning stoppage-time Harry Wilson goals.

While desperately unfortunate at Craven Cottage last month, a team as well drilled as Frank's will have learned a thing or two from that cruel defeat, which is why backing MARK FLEKKEN TO BE SHOWN A CARD appeals at 13/2. CLICK HERE to back Mark Flekken to be shown a card with Sky Bet The Dutch goalkeeper has already been booked once this term for time wasting - his fourth caution since joining the club 18 months ago - as Brentford sought to hold on against Newcastle. It doesn't feel like a stretch that he'll resort to those tactics again on Thursday evening.

