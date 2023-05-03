Manchester United have struggled away at top teams this season and Tom Carnduff is backing that to continue against Brighton.

Football betting tips: Premier League 2pts Brighton to beat Manchester United at 21/20 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

A repeat of the FA Cup semi-final that took place a couple of weeks ago, although this contest should see a different outcome. Brighton were cruelly eliminated on penalties to deny them an appearance in the final. They can draw positives from their second-half display at Wembley and indeed that 6-0 hammering of Wolves last time out. It was an emphatic way to bounce back after disappointment in the capital. The concerns would have been there with defeat to Forest a few days afterwards, but they've now put themselves in a strong position for victory.

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Thursday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Brighton Evens | Draw 14/5 | Manchester United 12/5

The Seagulls may be ninth in the home standings but the underlying metrics paint a better picture. They sit fifth for expected goals for (xGF) and second for expected goals against (xGA) - only Manchester City can better the latter statistic. By contrast, while United may boast the fifth-best points tally in away games, defensively they have struggled. Only five teams have conceded more while they are ninth for xGA. At a best price of 21/20 with a few bookmakers, BRIGHTON TO WIN is the bet that provides the most appeal here. CLICK HERE to back Brighton to win with Sky Bet It's an indication of how far they've come as a club that odds like this are on offer against a 'legacy big-six' side. The Asian Handicap line also sits at -0.5 in their favour. Brighton have beaten Liverpool and drawn with Newcastle at home this season, while they've been utterly dominant against the majority of those at the bottom. Six of their 15 home games have seen at least three scored - an impressive 40% rate. United have failed to beat any of the other top nine sides on the road this season - losing six of their seven games - making BRIGHTON the bet at the prices available.

Brighton v Manchester United best bets and score prediction 2pts Brighton to beat Manchester United at 21/20 (General) Score prediction: Brighton 2-0 Manchester United (Sky Bet odds: 11/1) Odds correct at 1435 GMT (03/05/23)