Huge game at both ends of the Premier League table as Brighton host Everton. James Cantrill has a 9/2 best bet.

Football betting tips: Premier League 1pt Moises Caicedo to be shown a card at 9/2 (bet365)

The stakes are high here on the south coast. Brighton chase European football while Everton fight for Premier League survival, making three points critical for each side. The Seagulls beat Manchester United in the most dramatic fashion on Thursday, Alexis Mac Allister snatching the points via the spot in the ninth minute of injury time. The nature of that victory will have galvanised Roberto De Zerbi’s with six games to go, the visit of the Toffees is an entirely different proposition though.

Given the magnitude of this clash for all involved, there should be plenty of needle, which should yield a few cards. Simon Hooper is the man in the middle, and contrary to what his lowly average suggests, he has been flashing the cards recently, dishing out 18 over his last four games. At 9/2, you cannot look past MOISES CAICEDO TO BE SHOWN A CARD. He picked up his ninth booking of the league season against Man Utd, an impressive haul considering he has only started 29 games.

The Columbian featured at right back against the Red Devils on Thursday, assuming he will continue in defence, the unfamiliar position only bolsters his card credentials. As short as 13/5 with other firms, there is certainly some scope for value.

Brighton v Everton best bets and score prediction 1pt Moises Caicedo to be shown a card at 9/2 (bet365) Score prediction: Brighton 0-1 Everton (Sky Bet odds: 20/1) Odds correct at 1400 GMT (05/05/23)