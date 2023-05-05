Sporting Life
Caicedo

Brighton v Everton tips; Premier League best bets and preview

By James Cantrill
14:01 · FRI May 05, 2023

Huge game at both ends of the Premier League table as Brighton host Everton. James Cantrill has a 9/2 best bet.

Football betting tips: Premier League

1pt Moises Caicedo to be shown a card at 9/2 (bet365)

The stakes are high here on the south coast.

Brighton chase European football while Everton fight for Premier League survival, making three points critical for each side.

The Seagulls beat Manchester United in the most dramatic fashion on Thursday, Alexis Mac Allister snatching the points via the spot in the ninth minute of injury time.

The nature of that victory will have galvanised Roberto De Zerbi’s with six games to go, the visit of the Toffees is an entirely different proposition though.

Kick-off time: 17:30 BST, Monday

TV channel: BT Sport 1

Brighton 1/3 | Draw 17/4 | Everton 8/1

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Given the magnitude of this clash for all involved, there should be plenty of needle, which should yield a few cards.

Simon Hooper is the man in the middle, and contrary to what his lowly average suggests, he has been flashing the cards recently, dishing out 18 over his last four games.

At 9/2, you cannot look past MOISES CAICEDO TO BE SHOWN A CARD.

He picked up his ninth booking of the league season against Man Utd, an impressive haul considering he has only started 29 games.

Caicedo

The Columbian featured at right back against the Red Devils on Thursday, assuming he will continue in defence, the unfamiliar position only bolsters his card credentials.

As short as 13/5 with other firms, there is certainly some scope for value.

Brighton v Everton best bets and score prediction

  • 1pt Moises Caicedo to be shown a card at 9/2 (bet365)

Score prediction: Brighton 0-1 Everton (Sky Bet odds: 20/1)

Odds correct at 1400 GMT (05/05/23)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS