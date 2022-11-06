Sporting Life
Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi
Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton are entering the Christmas period on hot form

Brighton v Aston Villa tips: Premier League best bets and preview

By Cameron Pope
11:11 · FRI November 11, 2022

Sunday sees Brighton welcome in the World Cup break at home to Aston Villa. Cam Pope picks out his best bet.

Football betting tips: Brighton v Aston Villa

1.5pts Brighton to win at 9/10 (10Bet)

Three straight victories for the first time since the opening month of the season have made Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi the toast of the town after a sluggish start to his tenure.

With the wind firmly in their sails going into this final round of Premier League fixtures before the World Cup, Brighton take on a Villa side entering a new era under incoming manager Unai Emery.

Kick-off time: 14:00 GMT, Sunday

TV channel: Sky Sports Premier League

Brighton 5/6 | Draw 13/5 | Aston Villa 16/5

The Seagulls have proved formidable at home under both the Italian and his predecessor Graham Potter, with the single-goal defeat against Tottenham the only black mark on their otherwise unbeaten record.

With a price of 9/10 available, BRIGHTON TO WIN is the most attractive pick in the betting markets.

Bettering Manchester United’s result against Fulham would hand the Amex tenants the psychological boost of a top-five position over Christmas, representing a smooth enough transition between helmsmen.

And while Villa’s acquisition of Emery can be considered a statement of intent, the benefits of the former Arsenal and Villarreal boss’ nous will likely require the upcoming break to be properly instilled.

Villa’s bright start to life under the Spaniard was impressive on paper – a 3-1 win over Manchester United – but their 0.43 xGF generated against the Red Devils (compared to 0.55 xGA) suggests replicating such results on a regular basis will be a tall order.

Indeed, the return fixture in the EFL Cup on Thursday night turned the tables in a 4-2 home win at Old Trafford, meaning Villa’s victory at third-tier Bolton in the previous round remains their only success away from home in nine attempts this season – their last three have seen defeats by margins of two, three and four goals.

Everton’s trip to Bournemouth means the West Midlanders cannot spend the festive season in the bottom three, but nevertheless, keeping Brighton – who have hit eight goals in three league games – at bay remains a tall order this Sunday.

Brighton v Aston Villa best bets and preview

  • 1.5pts Brighton to win at 9/10 (10Bet)

Score prediction: Brighton 3-1 Aston Villa (Sky Bet odds: 12/1)

Odds correct at 1100 BST (11/11/22)

FOOTBALL TIPS