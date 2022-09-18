Sporting Life
Roberto De Zerbi is heavy odds-on favourite for the vacant Brighton job
Roberto De Zerbi is heavy odds-on favourite for the vacant Brighton job

Brighton manager odds: Roberto De Zerbi heavy odds-on for Premier League job

By Sporting Life
11:55 · SUN September 18, 2022

Former Sassuolo and Shakhtar Donetsk boss Roberto De Zerbi is the heavy odds-on favourite to replace Graham Potter as Brighton's head coach.

Talks between the Premier League club and the 43-year-old have reportedly continued despite rumoured interest from other parties, including Juventus.

The betting markets suggest De Zerbi is highly likely to take Potter's vacant place, however, in at the very short price of 1/8 with Sky Bet.

Next Brighton manager odds (via Sky Bet)

  • Roberto De Zerbi - 1/8
  • Franck Haise - 11/2
  • Kjetil Knutsen - 10/1
  • Bo Svensson - 12/1
  • Steve Cooper - 14/1

Odds correct at 1200 BST (18/09/22)

Remember Delete the caption

Former odds-on favourite Franck Haise has lengthened to 11/2, while the previously linked Kjetil Knutsen and Bo Svensson are now 10/1 and 12/1 respectively.

De Zerbi earned his stellar coaching reputation with Sassuolo in Serie A, achieving two eighth place finishes in Italy's top tier. He then took over at Shakhtar Donetsk, managing the Ukrainian side before leaving in the summer.

If making the move to Brighton, De Zerbi would take charge of a side in an excellent position in the Premier League, but replacing Potter will undoubtedly be a tough task.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS