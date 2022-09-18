Former Sassuolo and Shakhtar Donetsk boss Roberto De Zerbi is the heavy odds-on favourite to replace Graham Potter as Brighton's head coach.

Talks between the Premier League club and the 43-year-old have reportedly continued despite rumoured interest from other parties, including Juventus. The betting markets suggest De Zerbi is highly likely to take Potter's vacant place, however, in at the very short price of 1/8 with Sky Bet.

Next Brighton manager odds (via Sky Bet) Roberto De Zerbi - 1/8

Franck Haise - 11/2

Kjetil Knutsen - 10/1

Bo Svensson - 12/1

Steve Cooper - 14/1 Odds correct at 1200 BST (18/09/22)