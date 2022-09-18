Former Sassuolo and Shakhtar Donetsk boss Roberto De Zerbi is the heavy odds-on favourite to replace Graham Potter as Brighton's head coach.
Talks between the Premier League club and the 43-year-old have reportedly continued despite rumoured interest from other parties, including Juventus.
The betting markets suggest De Zerbi is highly likely to take Potter's vacant place, however, in at the very short price of 1/8 with Sky Bet.
Odds correct at 1200 BST (18/09/22)
Former odds-on favourite Franck Haise has lengthened to 11/2, while the previously linked Kjetil Knutsen and Bo Svensson are now 10/1 and 12/1 respectively.
De Zerbi earned his stellar coaching reputation with Sassuolo in Serie A, achieving two eighth place finishes in Italy's top tier. He then took over at Shakhtar Donetsk, managing the Ukrainian side before leaving in the summer.
If making the move to Brighton, De Zerbi would take charge of a side in an excellent position in the Premier League, but replacing Potter will undoubtedly be a tough task.
