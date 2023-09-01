Brighton in group with European giants Ajax and Marseille after Europa League draw

The other group opponents for Roberto De Zerbi's side are reigning Greek champions AEK Athens, a tough but exciting draw for the Seagulls.

Liverpool, three-time winners of the UEFA Cup, this competitions former guise, were placed alongside LASK, Union St Gilloise and Toulouse.

The final Premier League representative in Friday’s draw were West Ham thanks to their victory Europa Conference League victory last season.

The Hammers face Olympiacos, Freiburg and Serbian side TSC Backa Topola.

Rangers, who dropped into the Europa League after suffering a Champions League play-off defeat to PSV Eindhoven earlier this week, will take on Real Betis. Also paired with Rangers are Sparta Prague and Aris Limassol.