Brentford vs Man Utd tips, bet builder and predictions

BRYAN MBEUMO returns to Brentford as Manchester United's most dangerous attacking player, with the former Bee averaging 1.26 shots on target per 90 for his new side.

NATHAN COLLINS could be the latest beneficiary of United's inability to defend set-pieces, with former set-piece coach Keith Andrews likely to put extra emphasis on dead-balls this weekend.

Brentford striker IGOR THIAGO throws himself about at the top of the pitch, and has committed 3.1 fouls per 90 this season, collecting two cards in the league already.

His teammate JORDAN HENDERSON is averaging 1.1 fouls per 90 this season and will be tasked with dealing with Man Utd's attacking 10s, while COLLINS has committed 1.4 fouls per 90 this season.