Brentford vs Arsenal predictions, tips, best bets and Premier League preview

Boring, boring Arsenal.
Those days might be gone. Mikel Arteta’s side are certainly playing a lot more freely at the moment and it is working.
Since Christmas, the Gunners have been about the goals barring three exceptions.
The second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final was a pretty drab affair. To be fair to Arsenal, that was the fault of opponents Chelsea. The Gunners also drew 0-0 at the City Ground and 0-0 at home to Liverpool, again the opponents should shoulder some of the blame there, but the other 10 games have been great.
Arsenal have netted at least two goals on 10 occasions and three or more in eight.
It is part of the reason backing OVER 2.5 GOALS at a shade of odds-on appeals on Thursday.
Given Arteta’s side's current form, they could very easily cover this line on their own as they have recently done against Sunderland, Leeds, Inter, Chelsea (1st leg), Portsmouth, Bournemouth and Villa.
Opponents Brentford don’t mind a shootout either.
At home, the Bees' games have averaged just under three goals a game with seven of their 12 Premier League matches hitting the threshold.
The Gtech is developing a bit of a reputation as a tough place to go. Only Manchester City and Nottingham Forest have left there with all three points and those two clubs along with Tottenham are the only three clubs to keep a clean sheet in west London.
So goals should be expected and at 10/11 the overs line is worth taking on.
