Brentford vs Arsenal predictions, tips, best bets and Premier League preview

Boring, boring Arsenal.

Those days might be gone. Mikel Arteta’s side are certainly playing a lot more freely at the moment and it is working.

Since Christmas, the Gunners have been about the goals barring three exceptions.

The second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final was a pretty drab affair. To be fair to Arsenal, that was the fault of opponents Chelsea. The Gunners also drew 0-0 at the City Ground and 0-0 at home to Liverpool, again the opponents should shoulder some of the blame there, but the other 10 games have been great.

Arsenal have netted at least two goals on 10 occasions and three or more in eight.

It is part of the reason backing OVER 2.5 GOALS at a shade of odds-on appeals on Thursday.

Given Arteta’s side's current form, they could very easily cover this line on their own as they have recently done against Sunderland, Leeds, Inter, Chelsea (1st leg), Portsmouth, Bournemouth and Villa.