Brentford welcome West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday, James Cantrill picks out his best bet
2pts Both teams to score at 4/5 (General)
West Ham did not start their Europe Conference League semi-final on Thursday in the confident manner you would expect.
Last Sunday’s victory over Manchester United all but confirmed their Premier League status for next season, moving them seven points clear of the drop with nine left to play for.
I predicted there would be a swagger about David Moyes' men in midweek, instead they went a goal down on the stroke of half time.
Goals from Said Benrahma and Michail Antonio eventually ensured they head to north Netherlands with their noses in front.
If they repeat that feat against Brentford this weekend, it will be mathematically impossible for Leicester or Leeds to catch them.
After the start Brentford made to the season, some form of regression was expected, and that came as Spring sprung.
The Bees went six without a win, losing half of those games, results that have almost seen their European hopes slip out of reach.
Thomas Frank’s achievements this campaign cannot be scoffed at.
Little hinges on this for the hosts, and the timing of the match makes it tricky for Moyes to navigate, with his thread bare squad, and these circumstances lends itself to a goal laden clash.
Just under two thirds of West Ham’s last 11 matches have seen BOTH TEAMS SCORE and at 4/5 it looks a worthy bet here.
Score prediction: Brentford 2-2 West Ham (Sky Bet odds: 12/1)
Odds correct at 1700BST (12/05/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.