West Ham did not start their Europe Conference League semi-final on Thursday in the confident manner you would expect.

Last Sunday’s victory over Manchester United all but confirmed their Premier League status for next season, moving them seven points clear of the drop with nine left to play for.

I predicted there would be a swagger about David Moyes' men in midweek, instead they went a goal down on the stroke of half time.

Goals from Said Benrahma and Michail Antonio eventually ensured they head to north Netherlands with their noses in front.

If they repeat that feat against Brentford this weekend, it will be mathematically impossible for Leicester or Leeds to catch them.