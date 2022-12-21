The Premier League returns as Brentford host Tottenham. James Cantrill has previewed the game picking out an 18/1 best bet.

Ivan Toney hit the double at the Etihad in the last round of top flight fixtures before the World Cup induced break, prompting quips about his exclusion from the Three Lions squad. That shock victory for Brentford was only a month and half ago, though it feels like last season. It was not the first time the Bee’s have caused an upset against the ‘big six’ as they thumped City’s local rivals 4-0 and held Chelsea in a 0-0 stalemate so they will not be fearing the visit of Antonio Conte’s side.

Spurs look set to be without Richarlison for their trip across London, who pulled a hamstring six minutes into Brazil’s quarter-final defeat to Croatia. Rodrigo Bentancur will also be unavailable here, though the midfielder should be back for the New Year's day round of fixtures. Those two absentees are a blow, though Spurs will have been delighted to welcome Dejan Kulusevski at the start of November. The Swede has been a critical part to Conte’s success and with him in the side, alongside Harry Kane and Heung Min Son, Tottenham have taken 23 points from a possible 42, only losing once in the league.

Spurs top the divisions charts for goals from set piece situations with Conte’s men scoring 10 times in the top flight this campaign. ERIC DIER has averaged 0.63 shots and 0.14 goals per 90, generating an xG of 0.59 in 15 league appearances this season. The centre back has found the net against Leicester and on opening day against Southampton, taking his top flight tally to 13. Dier has averaged 0.05 goals per 90 in his career making the 18/1 about him to SCORE ANYTIME apt.

With the added importance Spurs' are putting on dead ball situations, the England international is getting more opportunities which is why backing him to be amongst the goals on Saturday appeals here. If you were to base his price purely on his record this campaign, 8/1 would be closer to the mark, which goes a little way to explaining why he is as short as 11/2 elsewhere. It is also worth noting that only Bournemouth (10) have shipped more goals in the EPL than the Bees (7) this campaign. Arsenal's William Saliba is the only centre back to find the net against the Bees this season but I think at the prices available, Eric Dier is worth a punt on Saturday.

Brentford v Tottenham best bets and score prediction 0.5pts Eric Dier anytime goalscorer at 18/1 (Betfair Sportsbook, Paddy Power) Score prediction: Brentford 0-2 Tottenham (Sky Bet odds: 17/2) Odds correct at 1400 GMT (21/12/22)