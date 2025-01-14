Phil Foden scored a second-half brace to give the champions control but – typical of their patchy season – they shipped goals to Yoane Wissa and Norgaard and had to settle for a Premier League point in west London.

The draw will dampen City’s spirits as they failed to fully take advantage of top-four rivals Chelsea’s draw to Bournemouth.

After Wissa fired a warning shot wide of Stefan Ortega’s post in the opening minutes, the hosts’ reluctance to press City gave Josko Gvardiol plenty of time on the ball.

The defender almost added to his tally of four goals this season with a drilled right-footed attempt which was kept out by Mark Flekken.

The attacking partnership of Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo, absent from the Bees’ starting XI in Saturday’s FA Cup third round loss to Plymouth on Saturday, were showing just how important they are to the west Londoners.

Both players were aggressive off the ball in their own half and, after Wissa hunted a loose ball to play Mbeumo down the right flank, the winger tested Ortega with a powerful effort.

Despite City being second best for much of the first half, Kevin De Bruyne showed his creativity when he forged a big chance for Erling Haaland. The Belgian playmaker used his weaker left foot to whip an outswinging cross to Haaland, whose header from six yards sailed wide.

The action-packed clash continued after the break with both sides edging closer to opening the scoring.

After Brentford’s Nathan Collins’ free header from a corner was nodded wide, Savinho almost continued his recent scoring run but saw his shot across goal cannon off the post.

Seconds after Mikkel Damsgaard’s goal was ruled out for offside, Pep Guardiola’s men took a 66th-minute lead. De Bruyne produced another curling ball and Foden turned it home.

When the England international completed his brace 12 minutes later, the visitors were seemingly on course for three points.

However, Wissa gave the hosts hope when he pulled one back with eight minutes remaining.

And, after a valiant midfield display all match, skipper Norgaard’s efforts were rewarded in the second minute of added time when he equalised, heading an effort goalwards which Ortega got a hand to but could not keep out.