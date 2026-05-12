Bradford vs Bolton tips, predictions, best bets and Sky Bet League One play-off semi-final second leg preview

Bolton are an excellent team, if a little wasteful, with it no surprise they topped League One for underlying data with 82 expected points - five clear of champions Lincoln.

A record of W4 D8 L3 over their final 15 matches ultimately cost Wanderers any chance of automatic promotion as they slipped down to fifth, but in the first leg Steven Schumacher's men found both a performance, and crucially a result, just when they needed it.

Amario Cozier-Duberry's neat finish on the hour proved to be the difference on Saturday. As has been the story of Bolton's season, though, they ought to have won by a wider margin.

The Trotters' match-winner hit the post within a minute of putting his side ahead, and while there were few clear-cut chances across the rest of the match, Bradford were totally outclassed for the majority of it.

Having been so strong at Valley Parade for two seasons the Bantams will be confident of overturning the deficit, but lately they've struggled.

Graham Alexander's side are on their worst home run for two years, taking just six points from their final five home games of the season (W1 D3 L1) an incredible drop-off from the 2.37 points per game (W31 D6 L4) since the start of 2024/25.

BOLTON, meanwhile, may have only won six games on the road this term, but they lost only seven - and only two of their final 11.

When these sides met in West Yorkshire just three weeks ago, Wanderers were (again) dominant, denied victory by a late equaliser. Although the visitors only need a draw to progress to Wembley, the 15/8 about them TO WIN is enough to get me onside.

Bolton were 6/4 in April with the game similarly poised. The Trotters required a point to clinch a play-off place and Bradford needed to win.

It should suit Schumacher's side. With the onus on the hosts, there will be plenty of space for their pacy forwards to exploit on the break.

Ultimately though, Bolton are simply a far superior team.